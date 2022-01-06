Below is a list of delays and closings for Jan. 7. This story will be updated as more announcements are made. Last update at Jan. 6 at 8:27 p.m.
Closings/Delays Jan. 7
AppHealthCare COVID-19 Testing: Due to incoming inclement weather expected overnight and below freezing temperatures tomorrow morning, there will be no COVID-19 testing at the AppHealthCare Alleghany, Ashe or Watauga County locations on Jan. 7, AppHealthCare stated.
App State: App State will operate under Adverse Weather Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) for non-faculty employees from 6am - 10 a..m on Friday, Jan. 7. More info appstatealert.com.
Watauga County Schools: Due to additional frozen precipitation and ice covered roads in many parts of the county coupled with single-digit temperatures forecasted for tomorrow morning, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Friday, January 7th. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.
