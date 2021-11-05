BOONE — Many Boone residents love to watch deer graze in the fields of the Greenway, but others who confront the animals in their gardens, streets and yards are getting annoyed with the increasing population of deer in the High Country.
In emails, petitions and formal addresses to the Boone Town Council over several years, residents have voiced concerns about deer overpopulation in the region causing harm to people and the environment.
In November 2019, the Watauga Democrat reported comments to a Boone Town Council meeting that outlined community concerns about auto accidents, having to replace plants eaten or destroyed by deer, the costs of fence installments and other deer countermeasures, but most importantly the statistic that the one community had spent over $45,000 over the last five years on medical bills in relation to deer-related auto accident injuries and Lyme disease.
“The deer population has been trending upwards, and that’s a long term trend spanning multiple decades, 20 years plus,” said deer biologist Moriah Boggess.
Working with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, Boggess said the commission has seen an upward trend in deer harvest, the collection of hunted deer, in the region as well.
NCWRC reported last year a 20.8 percent increase in deer harvests in the zone that includes Avery County and a 9.6 percent increase in harvests in the zone that includes Watauga and Ashe counties.
The NCWRC has a handful of different strategies to manage deer populations, but Boggess said that hunting is the main method. As populations have increased over the years, Boggess said the NCWRC has responded in turn to increase deer harvesting opportunities. With the ability to regulate how many male or female deer a hunter can harvest in a season, the NCWRC can continuously monitor population numbers across the state.
Another way the NCWRC approaches deer population management is through its network of local biologists. Throughout districts in the state, Boggess said local biologists can be community resources and provide private landowners with technical assistance as well as give habitat and harvest management recommendations to prevent damage caused by deer and to deter them from properties.
Despite population management, deer have proliferated in the High Country and are a central concern for drivers on the winding mountain roads. According to the NC Department of Transportation’s animal related crashes report for 2018-2020, 90 percent of the crashes were due to deer.
From Oct. 15 to 23, Watauga County had three deer-related crashes and from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 there were five deer-related crashes, according to the wreck reports. Despite the fact that High Country drivers are frequently encountering deer on roadways, western North Carolina counties do not rank particularly high for animal-vehicle collisions in comparison to other regions.
According to the NCDOT report, out of 100 counties, Ashe County ranked 84 with 144 animal related crashes in the two-year time period. Avery County ranked 80 with 161 crashes and Watauga County ranked 65 with 299 crashes.
The counties with the most animal-related crashes are in the Piedmont region, such as Wake, Guilford and Pitt counties, which respectively ranked first through third for having the most animal related car crashes.
According to the NCWRC, October through December, which is deer mating season, is when deer are most active and when most deer-related car wrecks take place. Especially during the night, NCWRC urges drivers to take extra care to drive safely in order to avoid wrecks.
Although the High Country’s counties received middling rankings for their numbers of animal-related crashes, the issue is still frequent and pressing to concerned citizens and one that is not expected to decrease soon.
While hunting and other population management strategies are in place, across most of the counties in western North Carolina there’s still a lot of space for deer so they are able to increase in population due to food and space availability. Because of this, white-tailed deer in western NC are not in threat of illness, starvation or any other side effects of reaching critically high populations.
Luckily, the deer do not pose a large health threat to humans. According to Boggess, deer are often blamed for carrying ticks and causing increases in Lyme disease, and while deer can serve as hosts for ticks so can nearly any other species of wild bird or mammal. Deer are likely not responsible for any increase in tick-related illnesses in humans.
One threat to deer health in the region, though, is Chronic Wasting Disease. A neurological disease spreading through deer in the U.S. CWD can cause deer to become emaciated, lose coordination and is ultimately fatal.
This summer, one case was reported in Virginia only 33 miles north of the North Carolina border in Montgomery County, Virginia. The disease does not spread to humans, however infected deer meat should not be eaten.
“We are actively seeking out opportunities to test hunters’ deer,” Boggess said.
The disease, which spreads through excretions like saliva, urine and feces, is best detected through testing lymph nodes at the base of the animal’s neck.
NCWRC is looking for hunters to help the commission collect data by submitting part of their harvest for CWD testing.
To find more information and to locate drop-off stations for deer to be tested for CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/hunting/chronic-wasting-disease.
Hunting season for white-tailed deer in western North Carolina is from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1, 2022, for Ashe and Watauga counties.
In Avery County, gun season begins Nov. 22 and concludes Dec. 11 while its blackpowder season concluded in Oct.
To learn more about state and local hunting regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Hunting-in-North-Carolina.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
