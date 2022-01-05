HIGH COUNTRY — A study by Penn State researchers has confirmed that white-tailed deer can get — and have already widely contracted — COVID-19 in the United States.
Deer aren’t the first animals known to contract COVID-19 — zoos like San Diego Zoo and Atlanta Zoo have had outbreaks of COVID-19 in animals.
“So far we have very limited data on deer and COVID-19 in North Carolina,” said Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
At this point, the NC Wildlife Resource Commission is asking hunters to use standard health and safety precautions when processing harvested deer and to try and avoid handling the respiratory tract, which includes the nasal passages, lungs and trachea to decrease exposure.
Boggess said that although the NC Wildlife Resource Commission is testing deer for a different disease that affects deer, chronic wasting disease, it isn’t conducting COVID-19 testing itself, but is cooperating with the US Department of Agriculture’s multi-state study of COVID-19 in deer.
While the original study by Penn State found widespread COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more studies like the USDA’s are being conducted because researchers believe the virus exists in deer populations across the country, according to Peter J. Hudson, a biology professor at Penn State and one of the authors of the Penn State study.
As free roaming, wild animals, Hudson said deer are rarely ever tested for COVID-19 and the discovery that COVID-19 has been widespread in deer populations sparks concerns that the species, and others, can be a reservoir for the virus that allows it to mutate and create new variants.
Researchers didn’t start testing deer out of the blue. Hudson, who specializes in studying viruses in wildlife, said that the original testers at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were looking for chronic wasting disease, a deadly neurological disease spreading through deer in the U.S., and were able to get samples from those studies to test for COVID-19. Penn State cooperated with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to further investigate the spread of COVID-19 in deer.
“That’s when we found that it was so heavily prevalent everywhere,” Hudson said.
The samples in Hudson and his team’s study came from the lymph nodes of harvested deer — deer collected by hunters from all around the state. Looking at the sequencing of the variants of the virus, Hudson said they discovered 12 spillover cases where the virus probably was transmitted from humans to deer.
There’s no exact way to know how deer contract COVID-19 from humans, but researchers have good guesses, Hudson said. For example, in his own research Hudson has seen mongooses contract viruses from human trash, like tissues, they would inspect. For deer, anything from trash to untreated wastewater — because COVID-19 can be transmitted through fecal matter — to interacting with contaminated surfaces or litter in residential areas could be points of transmission.
Hudson said researchers have found that without any sort of safeguards, like vaccinations or social distancing, COVID-19 is spreading through deer populations quickly, enabling it to mutate much faster than in humans.
“Our sequencing of the variants going on at the moment is extremely poor in humans,” Hudson said. “When you go to wildlife, it’s almost nonexistent.”
Sequencing is important, he said, because it helps researchers track how the virus is moving among populations, mutating and what form it may take next, which has big implications for healthcare and vaccine production. For deer, sequencing revealed in which cases the virus had come from humans. However, sequencing is expensive and has received little research funding from the government.
“I may be an extreme person in some respects because I think that once you have a pandemic take place, it is absolutely imperative to sequence the hell out of it as best you can,” Hudson said.
Scientists can’t say for sure where the omicron variant of COVID-19 came from, but Hudson stated that sequencing has told scientists that the variant came out of a “hidden population,” meaning a relatively isolated group, such as a group of immunocompromised people, people living somewhere remote like an island or even wildlife.
Hudson said wildlife transmission is not the most likely scenario for the omicron variant’s origin, but that’s not to say this type of transmission could not happen. His main area of research for the last 12 years has studied how diseases go from bats to humans, and there are many ways he has found which explain how animal to human viral transfer happens.
“What we have been able to show is that when there has been habitat destruction, when there has been extreme climatic conditions, the bats suffer from a lack of food and that brings them into urban areas where they come into contact with horses or other animals or directly with humans,” Hudson said. “The evidence we have is that climate change, coupled with habitat destruction, is driving this whole emergence of these viruses.”
While Hudson stated that humans have been found to give deer COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, there’s not currently any evidence of a transmission of COVID-19 from deer to humans nor of illness in people who consume infected venison.
As the Watauga Democrat previously reported, while there is a large population of white-tailed deer in the High Country, they are not facing food scarcity nor are they particularly crowded. With lots of open space, NC Wildlife Resource Commission deer biologist Moriah Boggess stated that western North Carolina has less dense populations of deer than many of the more urban, piedmont counties do.
Boggess said that testing deer for COVID-19 is similar to testing humans — testers take a swab of the nasal passages and remove mucus. For antibodies, researchers can take blood samples.
Boggess said that deer are transmitting COVID-19 among their populations similar to humans too, through air particles and through fecal matter.
“Our understanding of deer and COVID-19 right now is that they haven’t shown any symptoms that we’re aware of,” Boggess said. “Of course, as we learn more about it and test and observe more deer over time that could always change, but as of now that’s been the findings.”
Besides avoiding the respiratory tract, Boggess said that the NC Wildlife Resource Commission is encouraging those who are processing deer to follow protocols that have been in place well before COVID-19, such as wearing gloves when handling a harvested deer and washing hands with warm and soapy water afterward.
In a Nov. 30 press release, the NC Wildlife Resource Commission also included a more extensive list of Boggess’ recommendations:
- Do not eat any deer that appears sick.
- Do not eat the eyes, brain, spinal cord, spleen, tonsils or lymph nodes of any deer.
- Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling your harvest and wash your hands afterward.
- Minimize contact with the brain, spinal cord, spleen and lymph nodes.
- Minimize contact with the respiratory tract, which includes the lungs, trachea, and mouth and nasal cavities.
- Clean knives and equipment of residue and disinfect with a 50/50 solution of household chlorine bleach and water.
Ultimately, Boggess stated that hunters should be following health and safety protocols that have been in place for years to keep safe. If hunters want to go the extra mile, they can help the NC Wildlife Resource Commission study deer health by donating a sample of their harvest for testing for diseases like chronic wasting disease.
To learn more information and to locate drop-off stations for deer to be tested, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting/chronic-wasting-disease.
To read the Penn State study, visit bit.ly/32sTUT6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.