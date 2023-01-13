DEEP GAP — Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday afternoon to a structure fire call in the 1300 block of Orchard Road.
Units arrived on scene to smoke coming out of the home. Firefighters quickly pulled an attack line and knocked the fire down before it could spread.
"Professional and proficient work from our team at Deep Gap, which I have come to expect because of the great men and women of our department," DGVFD Chief Seth Norris said. "Our firefighters responded quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent fire spread to the rest of the structure."
According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, the fire was unintentional and was caused by charging batteries. There were no injuries, but the fire did cause "significant damage" to the structure, according to Garland.
Along with Deep Gap Fire, Boone Fire, Stewart Simmons Fire, Todd Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Emergency Management and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the incident.
