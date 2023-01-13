IMG_8857.jpeg

Deep Gap fire trucks in front of the house that caught on fire Friday afternoon. 

 Photo submitted

DEEP GAP — Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday afternoon to a structure fire call in the 1300 block of Orchard Road. 

Units arrived on scene to smoke coming out of the home. Firefighters quickly pulled an attack line and knocked the fire down before it could spread. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.