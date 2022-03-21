WILKES COUNTY — Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department assisted multiple departments with a 52.5 acre wildland fire in Wilkes County on March 19.
Assistant Wilkes County Forest Ranger Jeremiah Greene said the call for the wildland fire came in at approximately 2 p.m. on March 19. He said the fire started after a tree fell across a power line. The fire started just past Boone Trail on the north side of U.S. 421.
Greene said two homes were threatened, but none were burned and no injuries occurred.
Greene said firefighters worked to protect structures and a bulldozer was used to construct a fireline. A two lane road was also used as a containment line.
"Most of the firemen were protecting structures and just trying to keep the fire within the containment area that we had chose with a dozer line and with that two lane road," Greene said.
On March 20, Greene said he spent a good portion of the day with a bridge crew — a team that consists of low-risk inmates from the Department of Corrections — to continue mopping up the fire and clearing any hotspots.
Three personnel from Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded with a brush truck and an engine. Crews were on scene of the fire on March 19 until about 10:30 p.m.
The fire was in the Champion Volunteer Fire Department district. Along with Champion and Deep Gap, Millers Creek Fire Department, Cricket Fire Department, Ferguson Fire Department, Wilbar Fire Department, Wilkes Rescue and the North Carolina Forest Service responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.