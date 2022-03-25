DEEP GAP — Deep Gap Ruritan Club recently installed its new officers for 2022 while sharing plans for an active year ahead.
According to club president, Leslie Gentry, the club is working hard (post-COVID) to get back on track its fundraising activities and community service, along with adding a big summer celebration.
Gentry said he hopes this coming year, during which the club will celebrate its 30th anniversary, will be one of the best ever for the club as it continues to serve its friends and neighbors.
In addition to the return of the club’s annual fundraising dinner in June, the anniversary celebration is planned for late July with regional and national dignitaries expected.
It’s only with the community’s assistance, Gentry said, that the club can continue to help others, as it has done throughout the years, with heating and oil bills, medical needs, groceries, home repairs, education, holiday meals, children’s Christmas gifts, helping other nonprofit organizations with their mission and more.
“Over the past 30 years, Deep Gap Ruritan has put almost $300,000 back into the community,” Gentry said. “Of that, approximately $55,000 was in scholarships to help local high school graduates with college.”
Gentry described the club as, “outstanding,” while noting it has been recognized on regional, state and national levels for many years.
“Our club has provided an impressive report for each decade of its existence, and with each one, something to be proud of,” Gentry added. “We want to make sure that continues.”
With 40 members at present, Gentry said there is always room for more. “This club been leading the district membership for four years and is made up of some outstanding people who are always willing to go the extra mile to help others.” That’s what Ruritan is all about, Gentry added.
“In my opinion, we have the best club in the district. Our members are always trying to find way to improve our community through a wide range of service acts, from helping financially, to picking up trash on the roadsides and everything in between. Nobody gets anything in return, except for the satisfaction of helping others. We all give of our time as volunteers and are happy to do so.”
Gentry gave special mention to the club’s four youth members, saying they represent the future of the club and bring energy and enthusiasm to the group.
“They often remind their parents of the meeting date and are always ready to do whatever we need them to do. We are very fortunate to have them showing interest at such an early age," Gentry said.
The club plans to send the youngsters to Ruritan’s teen camp for the first time this summer.
The Asheville-based Western North Carolina Communities organization once again recognized Deep Gap Ruritan last fall for its outstanding community service. The financial award the club received was, in turn, used to provide Christmas gifts for five students at Parkway School.
During the club’s December meeting, Ruritan’s Western North Carolina District Governor Gary Barger presided over the annual installation of new officers. Current leadership of the Deep Gap club includes Leslie Gentry, president; Jeff Stewart, vice-president, Gretchen Baldwin, treasurer, Kathy Idol, secretary, and board members Bencita Brooks, Loretta Gentry and Marie Greene.
Elaine Davis received a plaque of appreciation for her 10 years as treasurer.
Gentry has served as president of the club for a total of five years in two separate terms, served six years as zone governor, two years as district governor and is now in his second year as the district’s growth and development director.
“We are very proud of Deep Gap Ruritan and all it has done and continues to do,” Gentry said. “But without the community and the support we receive from local sponsors and donations, we could not do what we do. We appreciate all the help that we receive, so that we can continue to help others.”
Deep Gap Ruritan meets, weather permitting, at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Deep Gap Fire Department. A covered-dish meal is followed by a business meeting during which community needs are identified and discussed.
Anyone interested in joining the club is invited to attend an upcoming meeting at the aforementioned time and place. An application for membership is required, followed by the club’s vote of affirmation.
