DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Ruritan Club will host Bargains and Biscuits, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the upper level of the Deep Gap Fire Department — rain or shine.

This Ruritan Club recently celebrated three decades of service, during which it has contributed approximately $300,000 back to its community through a wide range of financial assistance — everything from helping residents with medical needs, utility bills, food, clothing and so much more.

