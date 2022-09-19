DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Ruritan Club will host Bargains and Biscuits, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the upper level of the Deep Gap Fire Department — rain or shine.
This Ruritan Club recently celebrated three decades of service, during which it has contributed approximately $300,000 back to its community through a wide range of financial assistance — everything from helping residents with medical needs, utility bills, food, clothing and so much more.
The club members want to continue to help their neighbors, but they cannot do it alone as they need the community's help. For a nominal charge, shoppers can enjoy a biscuit with coffee or juice while picking out their treasures from a wide selection of available items for sale.
Among the donated items (to date) are: gently used seasonal clothing for everyone in the family, household/kitchen items, collectibles, home décor, bedding, new GM headrest, DVD players; furniture to include a sleigh bed, a two-door glass front TV cabinet, table and chairs, (at least two sets, with one from Charleston Forge), TVs, holiday decorations, a large doggie bed and so much more.
Deep Gap Fire Department is located at 6583 Old US 421 South in Deep Gap.
