DEEP GAP — Two community centers from Ashe and one from Watauga were honored with cash awards and recognition by WNC Communities.

The WNC Honors Awards, a program of WNC Communities, is built on a 73-year tradition of recognizing rural community development clubs for their innovative ideas and grassroots solutions. These centers and clubs are the backbone of community cohesion running through our beloved mountains. The culmination of this year’s WNC Honors Program occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12 with nearly 200 community leaders and volunteers from 15 Western North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. 

