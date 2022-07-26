Johnny Hampton, Joan Hampton, Evelina Idol, Steve Idol and Bill Moretz (not pictured) were presented with awards as charter members of the club. Leslie Gentry held up the award for Moretz as he was not able to make the event.
Johnny Hampton, Joan Hampton, Evelina Idol, Steve Idol and Bill Moretz (not pictured) were presented with awards as charter members of the club. Leslie Gentry held up the award for Moretz as he was not able to make the event.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Attendees enjoyed food and music at the celebration.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Billy Ward and Asa Nelson played music during the celebration.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Multiple items were up for bid during the celebration.
Photo by Moss Brennan
Glen Broadwater presents Leslie Gentry with a plaque for the 30th celebration.
DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Ruritan celebrated its 30 anniversary on July 24 in the community room of the Deep Gap Fire Department.
“It’s great,” club president Leslie Gentry said. “It’s a great organization. Great people in the club. We do a lot of community service work and it’s just a great organization to be involved in.”
The club begin in 1991, but with COVID-19 in 2021, the celebration was held off until this year.
When plans were being made last year, the Deep Gap Ruritan treasurer at the time looked at how much money they had put into the community over the past 30 years and calculated it was about $300,000.
“We give out scholarships, we help people with medical bills, we help people with utilities,” said Billie Rogers, Ruritan District treasurer for Western North Carolina and a member of the Deep Gap club. “If there’s a if there’s a need, that we can help with we do.”
One family spoke at the celebration about how the Deep Gap Ruritan club helped them with prayers and finances when their daughter needed surgery.
During the celebration, Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater presented awards to four original charter members of the Deep Gap Ruritan Club. The awards were presented to Johnny Hampton, Joan Hampton, Evelina Idol and Steve Idol. Bill Moretz was also presented with an award, but was not present at the celebration.
Along with live music, attendees got to bid on various items including desserts and quilts.
More information on the Deep Gap Ruritan Club can be found at www.facebook.com/Deepgapruritan/. The club meets the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Deep Gap Fire Department.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.