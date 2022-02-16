DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 221 Don Hayes Rd. at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday night.
First arriving units found flames showing and heavy smoke at the scene, according to Watauga County Fire Marshall Shane Garland.
Two occupants had escaped the house and were treated by Medics and taken to Watauga Medical Center. The fire was controlled by 11:30 p.m. with fire units on scene till 2 a.m.
The fire started from a chimney fire that extended into the structure, according to Garland.
Deep Gap Fire, Boone Fire, Stewart Simmons Fire, Todd Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Watauga Fire Marshal Office responded to the scene.
