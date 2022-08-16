DEEP GAP — A house in Deep Gap is a loss after a Tuesday afternoon fire. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 138 Clyde Lane at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a structure fire call.
Deep Gap Fire Chief Seth Norris said units arrived to scene to a fully involved fire.
"We had an engine on scene in just over 10 minutes, and we had the fire controlled in a very short time after that," Norris said. "Our guys knew what to do, how to do it and they got it done. We had four trucks and multiple personnel (respond). I couldn't have asked for a better response from our team."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.
Deep Gap Fire, Boone Fire, Stewart Simmons Fire, Todd Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, Watauga County Sheriffs Department, Watauga Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal's Office, the Department of Insurance CID investigator and Blue Ridge Energy responded to the fire.
Fire personnel stayed on the scene until after 3 p.m.
