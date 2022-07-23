Moses White

Moses White carries the cat down from the tree. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

DEEP GAP — The Deep Gap Fire Department rescued a cat from a tree on July 23, which was the first for many in the department.

Chief Seth Norris said it was the first time in his 20 years of working in the fire service that he had been dispatched to a cat stuck in the tree.

Cat in tree
Cat in tree

