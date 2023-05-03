Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center

The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center in Boone.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The decline in membership is one of the main reasons changes are occurring at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center.

On April 4, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System President and CEO Chuck Mantooth sent a letter to all members stating that the center will no longer offer community memberships to the public effective May 31. That includes individual, family, and corporate memberships, group classes, and participants in insurance-based programs such as Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit, Active and Fit, and Renew Active.

