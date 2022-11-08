WATAUGA — A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that reading and math scores across North Carolina dropped from three years ago to the lowest since the 1990s.
While North Carolina data may show a drop in education, local data from the state show Watauga students have increased in both growth and proficiency since 2019.
According to the NAEP data, the average eighth-grade math score dropped eight points while the average fourth-grade math score dropped five points since 2019. In reading, the average fourth and eighth-grade score dropped three points since 2019.
In Watauga County, no student or classroom participated in the testing NAEP conducted to get their data. So, what data does WCS have to see how their students are growing? Data from state tests.
“I wish we got specific data, but when we’re not even being selected, it doesn’t really help us,” WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. “What does help us are our end-of-grade and end-of-course tests that allow us to track changes in proficiency over time.”
Elliott said the school system also looks at how much students grow academically from year to year, which he said is as important — or more so —than just a proficiency score.
The data allows the school system to track changes of proficiency within a cohort, changes across subjects, comparing eighth graders between each year and how the current eighth graders are doing compared to how they did in sixth and seventh grades, respectively. The state uses proficiency to describe the degree students have mastered grade-level standards and are prepared to move on to the next grade-level with little or no additional support.
The school system uses that data to assess and determine where students are struggling, what students are doing well, where instruction seems to be strong, where instruction seems to need improvement and where students are growing and not growing
Presentations of the data has been done in multiple Board of Education meetings. The data was collected into graphs that showed growth and proficiency in 2022 compared to 2019, and another chart that showed end-of-course proficiency compared to fall 2019 and fall 2021.
For example, the data shows that in 2019 — pre-pandemic — all English II was high in the low growth, low proficiency quadrant. However, in fall 2022, all English II moved into the met or exceeded growth, low proficiency quadrant. The data shows that almost all math, reading and science classes increased its growth and proficiency compared to 2019. The only cohort that did not increase was the All G7 reading, which moved into the met or exceeded growth, high proficiency quadrant — meaning the cohort increased in achievement.
That growth and proficiency data also breaks down into subgroups by race, English learners, AIG learners, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students.
The vast majority of those subgroups are within the met or exceeded growth, low proficiency quadrant or the met or exceeded growth, high proficiency quadrant. All of Watauga’s schools met or exceeded state-established growth targets for the school year, which Elliott said was not always the case prior to 2019.
For end-of-course proficiency, the data showed slight drops in proficiency for some subjects and increases in others.
Overall, for Biology, fall 2019 was 72.9% proficiency and only dropped to 71.2% in 2022. English II increased by 7.5 percentage points and Math III also increased by 2.3 percentage points compared to 2019. Math I dropped from 79.7% in 2019 to 78.2% in 2022.
For grade 5 Science EOGs, in the spring of 2019, the proficiency percentage was at 76.6% on second administration. In spring 2022 — which would have been the same students from 2019 — the percentage went up to 85.8%. Across the state, grade 8 science EOGs was at 73.3%.
For grade 5 English EOGs, fifth grades in 2019 had a proficiency rate of 66.8% second administration compared to 64.5% second administration for the grade 8 EOGs, which would have been the same students from 2019. For proficiency statewide, grade 8 reading EOGs was at 50.6% for 2021-22.
For the fifth-grade math EOG, data did show a drop from 69.2% to 47.9%, which was the lowest drop of the grades. Statewide, data shows that the 2021-22 school year saw the grade 5 math EOGs proficiency at 51.1%
The spring of 2022 was the first real “normal” school year for students pre-COVID-19.
For the proficiency data, the percentages are not averages but rather the percentage of students who were at grade-level proficiency on that test. A few years ago, Elliott said the state “renormed” the tests to raise the bar for what is considered mastery of the grade-level or subject.
“The takeaway from all this data is that students struggled with math during the pandemic year but made big gains in reading,” Elliott said. “We can also see that our students did not get as far behind and were able to get caught up faster than most other school systems. We are one of only a handful of school systems who met or exceeded the state’s growth targets last year. I am very proud of how hard our students and teachers are working.”
For the NAEP data, Elliott said it does show learning loss and he doesn’t want to dismiss it, but WCS data that directly relates to local students show more growth and more proficiency compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Elliott does not dismiss that there was learning loss in WCS, but looking at their data, if there was a lot of learning loss that is suggested in the NAEP data, they would have seen loss in growth and loss in proficiency, which is not the case. He did say the school system does have areas where they can improve.
One of the biggest groups who struggle, Elliott said, are students who were taken out of the school system during COVID-19 when schools were online or hybrid. Elliott said teachers are telling him the students that are behind are the ones who weren’t in school with them during the pandemic.
“We also have a high number of students who left us altogether and now that they’re back with us, it is requiring extra attention to catch them back up,” Elliott said.
The data also shows the pandemic affected some students more than others. Elliott said children with disabilities and children with English language learning issues were affected more. However, they did not drop as much as across the state.
Elliott attributes that to self-contained EC children coming back face-to-face very early on the prioritization WCS places on EC services.
“I would say I don’t think anyone thought that closing schools was going to improve student achievement. It as a sacrifice that was made around public health decision making,” Elliott said. “What we knew is that there would be a lot of catching up to do. I think here locally, we did as good a job and if not a better job than any other school systems of preventing learning loss.”
Elliott said that while this data is helpful, they really emphasize the ongoing daily, short and smaller assessments that teachers do on a regular basis. He said teachers in Watauga County have done a tremendous job in working with students to get them back to pre-pandemic learning levels.
“The pandemic certainly had an impact on student achievement here locally, statewide, and nationwide. I think we all knew that as we were working through (the pandemic),” Elliott said. “What (the data) says to me, though, is using the same data that we use pre-pandemic, our students are growing more and learning more than students in other school systems across the state. In terms of our growth data, our students are back on track from where we would expect them to be pre-pandemic.”
The data can be found at tinyurl.com/29vsy574 and tinyurl.com/2p85s98k.
