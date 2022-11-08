Current WCS logo

WATAUGA — A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that reading and math scores across North Carolina dropped from three years ago to the lowest since the 1990s.

While North Carolina data may show a drop in education, local data from the state show Watauga students have increased in both growth and proficiency since 2019.

Proficiency & Growth Matrix,

The graphic above shows growth and proficiency in 2022 compared to fall 2019. All groups advanced in growth and proficiency.

