BOONE – Brooklyn-based bluegrass music trio Damn Tall Buildings takes to the Appalachian Theatre stage on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
“If you like your bluegrass served with a little punch, attitude, grit and gravy, with that busking spirit that was so present and palpable in the early incarnations of Old Crow Medicine Show and made your realize that string band music could be so much more than fuddy-duddy reenactments by crusty ol’ relics, then the Damn Tall Buildings will slide in nice as a welcome addition to your listening rotation,” said Savingcountrymusic.com.
“Bluegrass at heart, but pulling from a wide range of influences including swing, ragtime, jazz, and even a hint of contemporary perspective in the songwriting, they offer virtually unmatched energy and enthusiasm, underpinned by intelligent songs that don’t skimp on the infectiousness.”
In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn’t rehearse – they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street. But anchoring that energy is their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether.
Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into loose, joyous harmony, the three principal members of Damn Tall Buildings (guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta) blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a captivating, high-energy sound.
Since their busking days, they’ve made three albums: 2014’s “Cure-All,” 2015’s self-titled “Damn Tall Buildings,” and their forthcoming third album, “Don’t Look Down.” The band has relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y. and toured widely, sharing stages with Sierra Hull and the California Honeydrops and appearing at festivals like Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, and Freshgrass Festival, where they took second place in the 2016 band competition.
At the Philadelphia Folk Festival, critics raved: “Their lyrics find beauty and glory in the mundane, workaday struggle of everyday life: time keeps passing, you don’t like your job, you drink too much, you laugh with your friends, you search for a home, and you dream about what else might be out there. You carry on. This is what Damn Tall Buildings sings about, what they seek to share with their audience.”
Prior to the concert, the busking experience continues as audiences are invited to stroll West King Street in downtown Boone. Oct. 1 is a First Friday Buskers Fest where artists of all kinds — from musicians to street performers to visual artists — 4can be found in strategic places from Turchin Center and public library all the way down to Ransom.
Tickets to Damn Tall Buildings are $25 per person.
For more information or to join the theatre’s email list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
For current COVID-19 protocols, visit www.apptheatre.org/health- safety-protocols.
