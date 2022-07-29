unnamed.jpeg

WATAUGA — After reviewing materials provided to the District Attorney's office by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the District Attorney's Office, led by Seth Banks, has concluded that the actions of the law enforcement officers, when viewed through the lens of a reasonable officer put in the same circumstances, were justified on April 28, 2021, when Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed. 

Overall, the State Bureau of Investigation collected at least 123 items of evidence.

Ward, Fox together

(Left) Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox (right) of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were killed in the line of duty on April 28.
Michelle Ligon, George Ligon

Michelle Ligon and George Ligon died on April 28 at their home.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.