WATAUGA — After reviewing materials provided to the District Attorney's office by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the District Attorney's Office, led by Seth Banks, has concluded that the actions of the law enforcement officers, when viewed through the lens of a reasonable officer put in the same circumstances, were justified on April 28, 2021, when Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed.
Overall, the State Bureau of Investigation collected at least 123 items of evidence.
"Given the overwhelming weight of the evidence available to this office, it is clear that the actions of law enforcement personnel at 553 Hardaman Circle often rose to the highest levels of heroism as they sought to fulfill their oaths to protect and to serve our community and their comrades against the violent acts of Isaac Barnes," the DA wrote in the report. "Further, the evidence indicates that the Officers’ belief that it was necessary to use deadly force in self defense was reasonable given the totality of the circumstances. We conclude that officers on the scene acted lawfully and in a manner that was consistent with their duties as law enforcement officers."
In a statement on Friday evening, July 29, to the Watauga Democrat, Sheriff Len Hagaman said it was both "difficult and sad to read," the report, but "District Attorney Seth Banks did a phenomenal job in articulating the release of his findings with a clearly thorough and thoughtful legal review, which also showed a compassion to an extremely difficult and emotional event.
"In the District Attorney’s articulation of a fair and impartial review, it underscored the real need to seriously focus on mental health and domestic violence issues for our North Carolina and Watauga County citizens if we are to honestly avert such tragedies," Hagaman said.
The following is information from the DA's report.
On April 25, 2021, Reatha Barnes, the stepmother of Isaac Barnes, called the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at 5:21 p.m. Ms. Barnes reported that Isaac Barnes threatened his father, Joseph Barnes, with a knife. The State Bureau of Investigation learned the details of the threatening event were as follows: Isaac Barnes would regularly camp in the Watauga County woods. Isaac Barnes would park his Toyota Highlander and not leave the wooded area for days.
On April 25, 2021, Isaac Barnes requested that Joseph Barnes help him with a dead battery in the Toyota Highlander.
Joseph Barnes and Isaac Barnes traveled into the woods via a utility vehicle. Once in the woods, Isaac Barnes grabbed Joseph Barnes’ clothing and held a knife against Joseph Barnes’s person. Joseph Barnes attempted to reason with Isaac, but Isaac made statements about killing his mother, Michelle Ligon, and stepfather, George Ligon.
Isaac Barnes made Joseph sit down, and Isaac stood over Joseph with the knife. Isaac made delusional statements such as Isaac being a “god head” and people being blood sacrifices or peasants. Eventually, Isaac allowed Joseph to get off the ground and work on the vehicle. Isaac Barnes stood holding the knife and armed with a pistol on his person.
While in the woods, Isaac Barnes told Joseph Barnes that his mother, Michelle Ligon, kicked him out of her house approximately 10 days prior to April 25, 2021. Isaac Barnes had been living in the Toyota Highlander in the woods since he was made to leave Michelle Ligon’s home. Isaac Barnes eventually allowed Joseph Barnes to leave after approximately four hours. Joseph Barnes convinced Isaac Barnes to allow him to leave by agreeing to retrieve a rifle and give it to Isaac Barnes. As soon as Joseph Barnes returned to his residence, he contacted his wife, Reatha Barnes. Ms. Barnes then reported the incident to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Barnes did not give Isaac Barnes a rifle.
After the report was received by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Office spoke with Joseph Barnes regarding the incident. The lieutenant also contacted Isaac Barnes’s mother, Michelle Ligon, to verify her safety. The lieutenant informed the family of their options regarding criminal charges or an involuntary commitment order. The lieutenant then discussed with a captain about possibly conducting a welfare check on Isaac Barnes prior to any charges or orders filed.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office determined that it was not tactically safe to conduct a check while Isaac Barnes was deep in the woods. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office disseminated a “be on the lookout” or “BOLO” for Isaac. The following day, Monday, April 26, 2021, a captain with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office contacted Joseph Barnes. The captain explained the involuntary commitment process to Joseph Barnes. Joseph Barnes indicated that he did not want to pursue an IVC because of possible retaliation by Isaac Barnes.
That same day, the captain spoke with Michelle Ligon, Isaac’s mother. Michelle Ligon informed the captain that Isaac recently received a summons for jury duty that affected Isaac’s mental health because of his aversion to law enforcement. The captain also spoke with Michelle Ligon regarding the IVC process. From discussions with Isaac Barnes’ parents, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office ascertained Isaac’s telephone number and service provider. Sheriff’s Office personnel contacted Carolina West, Isaac’s telephone company, in an effort to find Isaac. They discovered that Isaac’s telephone had been inactive since April 8, 2021.
The following day, April 27, 2021, the captain again contacted Joseph Barnes for another update regarding Isaac. Joseph reported that he had no contact with Isaac since Sunday, April 25. The IVC process was discussed again. Later on April 27, 2021, Isaac was spotted by a sergeant with the Beech Mountain Police Department. Isaac was seen through a wooded area getting into a vehicle off Daisy Ridge Road.
Joseph and Reatha Barnes went to the magistrate’s office on the night of April 27, 2021, to seek either criminal charges or an involuntary commitment order. However, the magistrate’s computer system was not working. After technical support was not able to solve the issue, the Barnes couple were told to come back the next day.
The next morning at 9:41 a.m., the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a welfare check on George Ligon, Isaac Barnes’s stepfather. George Ligon did not report to work, so a coworker traveled to George Ligon’s home. Mr. Ligon’s coworker arrived around 9:21 a.m. and was unable to find anyone at the residence. Consequently, the coworker called WCSO.
At 10:03 a.m. on April 28, 2021, the WCSO conducted a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle, Boone, NC. A Watauga County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and Deputy (Dep.) Logan Fox were the first to arrive at the home. Three vehicles were present at the residence, but no one responded to repeated knocking by the Sheriff’s Office. Dep. Fox walked around the rear of the residence but did not find anyone there. The lieutenant called for backup, specifically requesting a ballistic entry shield in preparation of entering the residence.
Sgt. Christopher Ward and Dep. Logan Fox entered the residence at 10:39 a.m. along with a Watauga County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, deputy and investigator. Immediately upon entry, the officers noticed blood on the floor. The blood was smeared on the floor in drag marks. Upon searching the upstairs portion of the residence, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle and George Ligon in a bathroom. The bathroom door was partial barricaded by the two bodies. The deputies searched and cleared the remaining rooms upstairs. Furniture in the home appeared to have been moved to prevent entry into the premises.
Once it was determined that no one was upstairs, the deputies made their way down to the basement. At the basement entrance, they encountered an obstruction within the doorway which prevented further entry. While attempting to breach the obstructed doorway, Dep. Logan Fox was shot at 10:42 a.m. by Isaac Barnes. The remaining deputies regrouped at the top of the stairs. Bodycam video shows Dep. Fox’s body being moved, and his equipment being removed from his person.
The deputies then formed a perimeter around the outside of the premises while Sgt. Ward and an investigator maintained positions inside. An additional investigator attempted to communicate with Isaac Barnes from the doorway of the residence. At approximately 10:57 a.m., a shot was fired from within the residence. The investigator inside the residence saw Sgt. Ward fall in the upstairs portion of the residence. Both investigators inside the residence took cover outside.
A third investigator returned fire from outside of the residence with his rifle. Officers began calling for Sgt. Ward, but received no response. At 10:58 a.m., deputies reported gunshots from inside the residence and returned fire. Another exchange of gunfire occurred at 10:59 a.m. During both exchanges two investigators, a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer fired their .223 rifles. Prior to these exchanges at 10:58 a.m. and 10:59 a.m., no law enforcement personnel had discharged their weapons.
After the gunfire ceased, law enforcement held the perimeter. Support and resources from surrounding jurisdictions began saturating the area. At approximately 12:08 p.m., a rescue team composed of law enforcement officers from Appalachian State University Police Department, Boone Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, as well as two firefighters entered the residence. The rescue team saw Isaac Barnes’ head appear in the basement stairwell and took fire from Isaac Barnes.
Boone Police Officer Evan Laws’ ballistic helmet deflected a bullet. Officer Laws and an App State officer returned fire. The team was able to extract Sgt. Chris Ward but not Deputy Fox.
Sgt. Ward was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
While the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency on scene, numerous surrounding agencies assisted over the course of the day, including the Boone Police Department, Appalachian State University Police, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Morganton Public Safety and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The State Bureau of Investigation took full control of the scene at 6:53 p.m. After the extraction of Sgt. Ward, the standoff continued through the afternoon and evening.
Negotiations with Isaac Barnes were attempted but law enforcement personnel were never successful at making contact with him. Law enforcement deployed drones, bomb-defusing robots, and tactical gas canisters to end the standoff. Throughout the afternoon, law enforcement continued to hear sporadic gunfire. At 9:30 p.m., robots confirmed two deceased bodies within the basement of the residence.
At 9:56 p.m., the SBI Special Response Team made entry into the residence, and confirmed all inside were dead. The bodies of Michelle and George Ligon were recovered upstairs in a bathroom. Deputy Fox’s remains were recovered near the entryway to the basement. Deputy Fox never fired his weapon. However, his issued Glock 22, .40 caliber appeared to be missing several rounds. One round was chambered, and the magazine contained only 10 rounds.
Spent .40 cartridges were found in both the basement as well as the staircase leading to the basement. No law enforcement officers fired .40 caliber rounds at the scene. Inside a basement bedroom, Isaac Barnes’ body was located on a bed with a Smith and Wesson M&P handgun chambered in .357 SIG in his right hand.
Autopsies were performed on all five individuals. Dr. Jerri McLemore of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center found that the cause of death for Michelle Ligon was sharp force injuries to the head and neck. George Ligon’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck. Both George Ligon and Michelle Ligon had defensive wounds on their arms and hands.
The autopsy of Dep. Logan Fox found that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The autopsy of Sgt. Christopher Ward found that his cause of death was also a gunshot wound to the head. Isaac Barnes’ body still had soot and a muzzle print on his right temple with an exit wound on the left side of his head. His cause of death was a gunshot to his head, consistent with a self-inflicted injury. Isaac Barnes also had a gunshot wound through his chest. The chest injury had an entry wound on the right side of his chest and an exit wound through his back.
The autopsy findings show this to be an indeterminate range gunshot wound with “no soot, stippling, burned, or unburned gunpowder particles” around the wound. The bullet punctured the lower lobe of his right lung. On his person was a firearm magazine containing 15 rounds. In addition to recovering Deputy Fox’s service weapon and spent .40 caliber casings, the SBI recovered two additional firearms in the basement – a Smith & Wesson revolver with one spent casing and four live rounds, along with a Smith and Wesson M&P semi-automatic handgun chambered in .357 SIG.
The Smith and Wesson M&P that was found in Isaac Barnes’ right hand contained a chambered round and six rounds in the magazine. Several sharp-edged items were recovered as potential murder weapons of George and Michelle Ligon. One knife was recovered in a basement sink and appeared to have been recently cleaned.
According to the DA's office, the applicable law as it relates to the use of deadly force recognizes a right to use deadly force to protect one’s self from death or great bodily harm. This is commonly known as the right of self-defense. Under North Carolina law, police officers or other law enforcement personnel have the same right to defend themselves as any other individual in North Carolina.
In the event that the State brings a criminal action against an individual who claims that they used force as an act of self-defense, the burden of proof rests with the State to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Defendant did not act in self-defense. The Supreme Court of North Carolina has held that the use of deadly force is justified if a person reasonably believed in the necessity of the use of that force to prevent the person’s death or great bodily injury. State v. Norris, 303 N.C. 526 (1981).
Editor's note: This report was edited to remove some graphic details from the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.