BLOWING ROCK — High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police is seeking the public’s assistance in solving two alleged thefts that took place in Blowing Rock.
A 2017 Kaufman 14-foot utility trailer belonging to Enterline & Russell was taken some time between June 3 and June 7 at 5 p.m. The trailer was taken from the PVA of the business. The license plate is from NC and the number is AF-16022.
A 1996 Ingersoll Rand Bobcat Skid Steer Loader Model 773 belonging to Estate Maintenance was taken some time between June 4 and June 8. It was taken from the back of Tanger Outlets.
If anyone has any information about the crime, they can contact Lt. Darin Church of the Blowing Rock Police Department at (828) 295-5210 or call High Country Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff's offices.
Each county has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen's board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.
