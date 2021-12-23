COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one story residential structure fire at 1640 Phillips Branch Rd. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to Cove Creek Assistant Chief Steve Marks.
"When we got there there was fire in the basement, on the porch and in the walls," Marks sad. "We made a good knock down on the fire. Got it extinguished and then spent a good amount of time making sure that the fire hadn't extended anywhere else. We tore out some of the walls and the flooring just to make sure that the fire hadn't spread."
Marks said there was one occupant and two cats who were not injured. According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley, the fire was electrical in nature in the wall.
"Be careful, especially as you're overloading circuits and plugging stuff in," Kerley said.
Marks said the occupant of the house said she noticed an outlet smoking and popping with some flames shooting out.
Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's office also responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.