BOONE — Crews responded to another fire at the U-Haul Moving and Storage building located on the NC-105 bypass on Dec. 11.
According to the Boone Fire Department call log, crews responded first at 4:36 a.m. on Dec. 11.
This is the second fire at the U-Haul building that crews have responded to in December.
The first fire occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 and started outside near the front side of the office. The damage from the Dec. 1 fire is estimated to be between $30,000 to $35,000, according to Watauga County Fire Marshall Shane Garland.
Garland said more information would be released on Dec. 13 in coordination with the Boone Fire Department.
