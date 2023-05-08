BEAVER DAM — Fire personnel responded to a small brush fire in the Beaver Dam Fire District Saturday afternoon.
According to Watauga smokechaser Jamie Dunn, the brush fire was approximately 2/10ths of an acre and was started due to the land owner burning debris in the 300 block of New Mountain Road.
"Even with the green season upon us, dry leafs and timber understory can still be prone to burn," Dunn said. "When burning, always use caution on where and how big your control burn is and always be ready to call for help."
Dunn said fire departments controlled the fire with water and then crews began to dig a fire line. Dunn said quick response and the humidity of the day slowed the fire from becoming bigger.
Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Fall Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal's Office and the NC Forest Service were dispatched to the scene.
