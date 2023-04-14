Brush fire 3

The brush fire caused smoke in the area. 

 Photo courtesy Andrew Harsey

BEAVER DAM — Crews contained a brush fire Thursday afternoon in the Beaver Dam/Fall Creek Fire District. 

The fire was caused after debris burning got away from the landowner. 

Brush fire 5

Crews conducted backfire operations to control the brush fire. 
Brush fire 2

The brush fire burned approximately one acre. 
Brush fire 4

Smoke caused by the brush fire. 
Brush fire 6

An overview of the debris burn that caused a brush fire. 
Brush fire 1

Crews on the brush fire. 

