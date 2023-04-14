BEAVER DAM — Crews contained a brush fire Thursday afternoon in the Beaver Dam/Fall Creek Fire District.
The fire was caused after debris burning got away from the landowner.
"They did all they can do when they're burning a large pile like that," smokechaser and incident commander Jamie Dunn said. "They had equipment on scene to be able to handle moving land around and put a line in. Having sufficient equipment on scene or safety devices in place helped this landowner not have as large of a fire as it could have been."
The fire burned approximately one acre.
"Don't think it can't happen to you," Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said. "No matter how well prepared you are, accidents happen. Plan your fire out and include contingencies."
Fall Creek Fire, beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office and the North Carolina Forestry Service responded to the scene.
The fire was in the 300 block of Spice Ridge Road and was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. on April 13.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before.
