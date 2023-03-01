Windy Mountain Fire 1

Ashe County Forest Ranger Anthony Farmer lights a backfire line on the Windy Mountain Fire. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

DEEP GAP — Crews from multiple departments contained a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the Stony Fork area of the Deep Gap Fire District.

The fire — deemed the Windy Mountain Fire — is estimated at approximately 50 acres, but that number could grow once crews can map the burned area in the coming days.

Windy Mountain Fire 3

Deep Gap Firefighter David Luther starts a backfire. 
Windy Mountain Fire 4

A firefighter lights a backfire to widen the bulldozer line. 
Windy Mountain Fire 2

Forest Ranger Jamie Dunn walks with the bulldozer to the fire. 

