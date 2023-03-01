DEEP GAP — Crews from multiple departments contained a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the Stony Fork area of the Deep Gap Fire District.
The fire — deemed the Windy Mountain Fire — is estimated at approximately 50 acres, but that number could grow once crews can map the burned area in the coming days.
Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said the fire started after a tree fell on power lines causing sparks to ignite the ground.
The fire was also fairly complex due to the steep terrain and how far into the woods it was.
"I arrived on scene quickly realized that it was a problem that's not a normal fire for us," Harsey said. "It was complex as far as the terrain and there was previously burnt areas all over. So before we did anything suppression-wise, we had to figure out where the fire was and how to cut it off because it wasn't going to be just put water on it and walk away. It was going to be a fairly big operation."
Harsey had aerial resources deployed to help get eyes on the fire and to help slow the fire down with water drops so crews could get start cutting line to control it.
A forestry bulldozer constructed a fire line down from the top of the staging area to a creek the very bottom. A crew then created a hand line from where the bulldozer stopped approximately 20 feet to the creek to finish the line.
"The fire was well below where we couldn't drive our vehicles," Harsey said. "So we knew we'd have to construct line, and with the existing network of roads, figure out which road we can use and reopen. When we do that, since we didn't exactly know where the fire is, and it's uncontrolled, we create a new line and we backfire off of it to consume the fuels between the unchecked fire and our line."
Harsey said that backfiring creates a safety buffer so if the fire made a run at the line, it would stop sooner.
"So using that burnout process just expands our expands the width of our line," Harsey said. "So when the fire comes up to it, it hits our backfire and essentially just goes out, has no more fuel to burn."
Harsey said it's a well-thought-out process that takes time to go in and back-burn.
"Conditions were really in our favor today with the fire backing down the hill," Harsey said. "If it would have started downhill and came up, it would have been — even on the same day — it would have been much different."
Deep Gap Fire Department, Boone Fire, the North Carolina Forest Service, Watauga County Emergency Management, the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office and Watauga County Rescue Blue Ridge Energy responded to the scene to the tree that was on the power line.
Fire Marshal Shane Garland also thanked the Red Cross for providing food to the crews after they contained the fire.
March 1 officially started the spring wildfire season. The fire was dispatched at approximately 12:55 p.m. and was near the 500 block of Windy Mountain Road.
