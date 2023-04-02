Trivette Fire 1.jpg

Fire Marshal Shane Garland and Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey survey the fire scene. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BEAVER DAM — Multiple departments contained a brush fire Sunday afternoon in the Beaver Dam fire district.

The brush fire was in the 400 block of Trivette Circle.

Trivette Fire 2 copy.jpg

The fire burns on to the road. 
Trivette Fire 3 copy.jpg

A firefighter works to clear a tree from the fireline. 
Trivette Fire 4 copy.jpg

Jamie Dunn surveys the fire after back burning to control it. 
Trivette Fire 5 copy.jpg

The shed was damaged due to the fire. A small greenhouse was destroyed. 

