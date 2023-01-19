WHS students training

Students at Watauga High School participate in bystander CPR training at the a previous Healthy Heart Collaborative event.

 File photo

WATAUGA — The importance of CPR was in the national spotlight when an NFL player collapsed on the field after a seemingly routine football play. Medical staff had to perform CPR on the player on the field before he was transported to the hospital, where he eventually recovered and was released to go home.

In the Watauga County Schools system, CPR is an important topic and athletic staff are trained to respond if the unthinkable happens.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.