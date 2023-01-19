WATAUGA — The importance of CPR was in the national spotlight when an NFL player collapsed on the field after a seemingly routine football play. Medical staff had to perform CPR on the player on the field before he was transported to the hospital, where he eventually recovered and was released to go home.
In the Watauga County Schools system, CPR is an important topic and athletic staff are trained to respond if the unthinkable happens.
During all football games at WHS, an ambulance and first responders are on site, according to Athletic Director Dustin Kerley. Along with the staffed ambulance, a doctor from App Ortho and an athletic trainer are also present.
On top of those medical professionals, all paid coaches are CPR/AED certified and all volunteer coaches required to take the NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest Course. All coaches are also required to take the NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course as well as the NFHS Concussion in Sports Course.
Prior to each game, athletic staff also have a “Pre Game Emergency Action Plan Review.”
“In a nutshell, this is a meeting that includes relevant parties — lead official, head coach or designee, gameday administrator, trainers, first responders, etc. — at the event to ensure everyone is on the (same) page for the plan of action in the event of an emergency — exactly like the one that took place recently in the NFL,” Kerley said.
Each game site also has a “Venue Specific Emergency Action Plan,” which is reviewed and updated annually by Kerley and the athletic trainer and then approved by the principal.
“I feel very confident in how our staff would respond to a situation similar to what happened in the NFL,” WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said.
Of the 11 school nurses, seven are CPR/First Aid Instructors with the other four in the process of becoming instructor certified. Along with the school nurses, four WHS teachers and staff are instructors through the American Heart Association with the Appalachian Health Care System as the training center, according to WCS Head Nurse Shelly Klutz.
School nurses — with the assistance of other school instructors — provide one to two opportunities for faculty and staff throughout the school year for Heart Saver CPR/First Aid/AED Certification Class. While it is not a requirement, Klutz said the class usually has high participation. An additional class is also offered one to two times during the summer.
Each school has a First Response/Diabetes/Epi-Pen Tea of at least two school faculty and/or staff members, but Klutz said most have more than two. These team members are CPR/First Aid/AED Certified as well as extensively trained on diabetes care. All pre-K faculty are also pediatric CPR/First Aid/AED certified, which is a state mandate.
“School nurses provide faculty and staff members of students with known medical conditions an Emergency Care Plan, which is specific to that student,” Klutz said. “This lets faculty and staff know what symptoms to look for and what care to provide. These faculty and staff members are provided one-on-one training by the school nurse on these specific care procedures.”
Each school, the central office, and the maintenance and transportation buildings also have an AED on site.
“In the schools, these are located by their gym with the exception of Valle Crucis, which is located outside of the library,” Klutz said. “The high school has an additional AED which is located in the field house but the Athletic Trainer keeps this with her at sporting events.”
The AEDs are checked monthly as part of the school nurse and other staff duties to make sure they are ready for use.
“Our larger schools could always use more, such as Hardin Park, Parkway and even the High School,” Klutz said. “Just for the size of the school buildings, but we are very fortunate to have as many as we do. Regina Alford, our previous Health Science teacher, obtained the ones we have through a grant several years ago.”
Epi-Pens are located with the AEDs.
In an emergency, Klutz said the following are the steps taught to faculty/staff:
- Faculty/staff — or possibly the student — needs to begin CPR immediately and call 911 from the classroom. WCS requires 911 to be called from the location of the emergency because they are the ones present in the current situation and can correctly answer the dispatcher questions.
- Call the main office, or have a student, call the main office regarding an emergency. Give location, and brief description of the emergency and, if possible, the students name.
- Main office will notify the Schools First Response Team of location and information given about the emergency.
- First Response Team will take over care until EMS arrives.
- Team member will give report to EMS on care provided and students information.
- Member of team will begin notifying parent of the situation.
- SRO will be present to communicate with EMS with updates.
- Staff member will meet EMS at entrance and guide them to the correct location.
Hands-on CPR/AED education is also a North Carolina graduation requirement and that training is provided by the school nurses each year during the eighth-grade health fair. It is not a certification class, but Klutz said they do bring in mannequins and AED trainers for hands-on experience.
Students who are missing that requirement when they enter high school will be taught by the high school nurses. The Health Science Two class curriculum requires students to be certified in Basic Life Support (BLS) which is a Health Care Provider level of CPR/AED education.
“The school nurses also provide Safe Sitter Classes as part of some school’s exploratory and after-school classes,” Klutz said. “This program certifies students as baby sitters through the Safe Sitter Program which includes Heart Saver CPR/AED and Pediatric First Aid.”
