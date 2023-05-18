Coyote and pups

Coyote and wolf pups playing together in green field.

 Photo courtesy Betty Shelton

RALEIGH — Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say this month is when people are more likely to spot a coyote than any other time of year.

Coyotes are common throughout North Carolina, including in cities and suburbs, but often go unnoticed because they are skilled at avoiding people. In late spring, however, coyote parents are busy raising their young pups, which means more hours scouting for food and more opportunities for people to catch a glimpse of one.

