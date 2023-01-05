Coworkers, friends remember longtime WCS educator Tamara Stamey

BOONE — Watauga County Schools Chief Academic Officer and longtime employee Tamara Stamey died a month after she retired from the school system.
Tamara, 55, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 2. She retired from the school system as the chief academic officer effective Dec. 1. She was an employee of the school system since 1996.
After her passing, friends and coworkers have remembered her and her impact on the school system.
"In her role as Chief Academic Officer, Tamara was responsible for all aspects of teaching in learning in our school system," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. "I chose her for this position because of her extensive experience as a classroom teacher and as a school administrator, and because of her focus and priority on students. We often say that we do what is right for students, but Tamara consistently modeled doing what is right for children over what was easier for the adults. She also carried a lot of credibility with teachers and administrators because she was a teacher's teacher. She never forgot what it was like to be a classroom teacher and that supporting a high-quality teacher for every student was the most important thing she could do for students."
For first grade Hardin Park teacher Katie Matthews, Tamara is someone she aspires to become in both her personal and professional life.
"Ironically, I was hired in 2005 to fill her teaching position at Mabel when she moved to the high school. No one could ever fill her shoes, but I’ve certainly been following in her footsteps the last 17 years," Matthews said.
Matthews said Tamara always had time for anyone and was "an incredible listener."
"She had a genuine concern and care for everyone," Matthews said. "An educator in every sense of the word, Tamara modeled for teachers best practices in the classroom and stressed the importance of relationships with families, students, and colleagues."
Tamara held multiple roles at WCS, including:
- K-2 Teacher at Mabel Elementary School August 1996 - June 2005
- Assistant Principal at Watauga High School July 2005 - February 2011
- Principal at Parkway Elementary School February 2011 - October 2012
- Director of Elementary Education/Chief Academic Officer October 2012 - November 2022
For longtime colleague Sarah Miller, being Tamra's "dear friend" was "a blessing and an honor."
"Her influence in my life, as an educator, a mother, and as a sister-like confidante, is immense, almost incalculable," Miller said. "As an educator, Tamara taught me to be a lifelong learner. We went to graduate school together and in the classes we shared, she reminded me of the value of curiosity, of thinking outside the box. Whether we were analyzing a curriculum design perspective or discussing potential classroom discipline issues, Tamara demonstrated a unique skill for open-minded listening, for paying attention to her gut instincts, and she encouraged me to do the same. She taught me to embrace data, to learn to disaggregate it and use it effectively. During our brief time sharing assistant principal duties, she reinforced for me the incredible strength that comes from collaboration and consensus building."
Tamara was also responsible in part for hundreds of National Board Certifications earned by Watauga County educators, including Miller's.
"She believed deeply in the reflective process that the National Board program provides and encouraged so many of us to dive into that process," Miller said. "She knew that process helped teachers re-commit to being lifelong learners. She knew that process would make us better teachers. So she pushed us to be our better selves."
Tamara being a mentor is a key trend for those who knew her. For Terry Gunnel-Beck, Tamara helped mentor him through the process of getting his teaching license.
"Mrs. Stamey was a mentor to me in every aspect of that word. She was a person who advised, guided, and most importantly — supported her teachers and staff members," Gunnel-Beck said. "Tamara was a person that would always cheer you on when you needed to be lifted. Many times she would have a word of encouragement. Her way of inspiring and advising was so natural and kind. She was also a person that would be willing to adapt and grow herself. Over the years, I worked with her in many situations. She never expected more from me than she expected from herself. She was truly a leader in every way. I had the privilege of working with her in multiple roles myself here in the system, and regardless of my job title, she treated me with respect. Regardless of the role an employee played in the system, she treated them fair and held them in high esteem."
Brenda Reese was Tamara's principal when she started her career at Mabel. For the past three decades, Reese has counted Tamara as one of her closest friends.
"Tamara mentored me as much as I mentored her as we moved along our professional journeys," Reese said. "Through the years, we shared stories of our children, of building and purchasing houses, and of making decisions about job changes. She stood by my side and held my hand when I lost my husband. She certainly became my right arm as a beginning principal at Mabel. I am privileged to count her as one of my truest friends."
When Reese first started as a principal, Tamara was the first teacher she observed.
"We had only known each other for a few weeks. Just as she began her lesson, a seriously strong wind blew the outside door to her room open with a bang. The wind had the ceiling tiles dancing like something you would see in a Disney movie," Reese said. "That broke any ice that might have existed. Our bond began at that moment."
Working with her in WCS leadership roles, Elliott said Tamara was a consummate professional, always positive, and did not shy away from hard conversations about the things that really mattered.
"She was my closest and most trusted colleague because I trusted her judgment and integrity. She worked very hard, but she also knew how important it was to have fun at work," Elliott said. "I could always count on her to be the one to coordinate celebrations around the office, to remember the birthdays and celebrate the new babies we always welcome into our teacher families, and to not be afraid to laugh at ourselves and not take ourselves too seriously. She kept us grounded."
One of Elliott's favorite memories he has with Tamara were the trips they took together with the county wide teachers of the year to the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching in Ocracoke, NC.
"We would work together to plan every detail and every moment of the trips because she wanted to make sure the teachers enjoyed the experience and felt valued. One year we decided that we would take the teachers on a scavenger hunt on the isolated and abandoned island of Portsmouth, NC, including touring the old school house and church," Elliott said. "We took small boats over the island and along the way she turned to me and told me this was probably one of the best experiences we could have provided the teachers. About 10 minutes after stepping on land we were consumed by the largest mosquitoes any of us had ever seen. Our guide said that waving palm branches would repel the insects and prevent being bitten. That worked for about 5 minutes before Tamara said the only thing that would alleviate her pain was to hit me with the branches. She started smacking me with the branches, but I was able to take off and outrun her. One the boat ride back to Ocracoke she informed me that we would never be taking the teachers back to Portsmouth again unless they could all beat me with branches first! We never went back again."
Outside of being just a mentor to people, Tamara and her husband also "played as auntie and uncle" to Miller's son, which she said is the most generous and loving gift a friend could ask for or receive.
"Tamara was endlessly encouraging during my long wait to be an adoptive parent — her faith that I would be a mom gave me the courage to continue that long wait," Miller said. "One of my favorite memories of Tamara and Mike are of the moment that they first held my son. I’ll forever treasure the Halloweens we spent together, toddling around doing tricks-or-treats with my boy. Their willingness to care for my son, to support me as a mom and love him as any aunt or uncle would, is a tremendous gift in our lives."
Positive memories are plentiful when friends think back on Tamara. Gunnel-Beck said anyone who ever came into contact with her would walk away with a positive memory.
"So many things come to mind," Gunnel-Beck. "I believe that they can all be summed up with one event that happened often: Mrs. Stamey would walk into a classroom (even virtually) look at me and say “how are you today sir?” Many people use this phrase in everyday small talk, but it always seemed genuine coming from her. She really cared and appreciated how things were going both professionally and personally. She was one of the most caring people I’ve ever worked for and with."
Matthews said that Tamara filled "space with such life."
"She had a quick wit and warm smile to match," Matthews said. "I will miss her popping into my classroom to say hello or help with holiday workshop. I will miss my mentor and friend. She leaves a legacy that will be reflected in all the students and teachers in Watauga County by reminding us all to work hard, do the next right thing, and always share your time with the ones you love."
While Tamara will no longer be with her friends and family physically, Reese said she will will be part of her "life and the lives of so many other lucky people for years to come."
"I don’t think she realized the degree with which she impacted the lives of those around her. Tamara mentored so many over the years," Reese said. "She was always willing to take the time to listen, to truly listen. Words cannot express what it feels like to miss her already! She was a shining light in so many people’s lives. Most of all she was a shining star to her family. She was so very proud of Mike, Lauren, and Kellyn. Love and pride was evident in every comment she ever made about any of the three."
Tamara is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Stamey, and two daughters, Lauren Stamey and wife Taryn, and Kellyn Vitanza and husband AJ; father Mike Fox and wife Diana, and Mother Vickie Coon; brother Michael Fox; and very special aunt, Pat Coon. She is also survived by a wonderful extended family who she loved deeply.
A memorial service for Tamara will be conducted Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., at Boone United Methodist Church. Officiating will from Rev. Gordon Nobel and Rev. Mitch Marlowe.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations to the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund which will support teachers in achieving their National Board Certification. Donations can be made directly to Watauga County Schools at 175 Pioneer Trail, Boone, NC 28607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.