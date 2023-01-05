 Skip to main content
Coworkers, friends remember longtime WCS educator Tamara Stamey

Stamey retired as chief academic officer in early December

BOONE — Watauga County Schools Chief Academic Officer and longtime employee Tamara Stamey died a month after she retired from the school system. 

Tamara, 55, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 2. She retired from the school system as the chief academic officer effective Dec. 1. She was an employee of the school system since 1996. 

Egg experiment

Tamara Stamey, center, is assisted by Anne Wilson, left, and Katie Matthews, right, during an egg experiment at a Science PALS professional development.
2022 green valley snowball fight

Central Services Staff team members Wayne Eberle, Betsy Furr, Tamara Stamey, Alison Schleede and Stephen Martin cower under a withering marshmallow barrage.
Photo 2.jpg

Superintendent Scott Elliott, Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey, and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin during a teacher leadership academy in 2016 with the county’s teachers of the year. All three have announced their retirement from Watauga County Schools. 
Tamara Stamey

Tamara Stamey, the chief academic officer, gets a COVID-19 vaccine.

