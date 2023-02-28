IMG_9298.jpeg

Members of Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department after receiving a Class 5 ISO rating. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department received its first ISO rating on Feb. 27 during a meaningful meeting.

Cove Creek VFD earned a Class 5 rating for its fire district for those within a 5-mile radius of the station.

ISO rating CCVFD

Firefighters conduct the ISO evaluation on Oct. 31.  
ISO Rating scene setup

Part of the ISO rating evaluation is moving water and being able to effectively get water on a fire. 

