COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department received its first ISO rating on Feb. 27 during a meaningful meeting.
Cove Creek VFD earned a Class 5 rating for its fire district for those within a 5-mile radius of the station.
The fire rating system determines how well the fire department protects the community and ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating suggests a department is better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Insurance companies use the score to help set property insurance rates, as a home or business that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire is cheaper to insure.
A volunteer fire department automatically receives a Class 9 fire rating.
CCVFD Chief Steve Marks said he did not expect a Class 5 rating.
“Because we had never done this before, and we were under such time constraints, I was hoping for a seven,” Marks said. “I thought that would be a great improvement from a nine. And if we did exceptionally well, maybe a six was in store for us, but never in my wildest dreams had I anticipated a five, and a solid five at that. Credit goes to these folks who really worked hard for three months.”
The process to get the department’s first ISO rating started around 2015. Many department members worked together in the process, which included extensive documentation. Along with pulling together all the documentation — which former longtime chief Terry Combs led — the department also worked diligently to identify water sources that allowed access for fire trucks and that firefighters could successfully draft water from at any point of the year.
Finally, it also involved bettering the department’s capability of getting water from a water point to a truck and then to a scene before effectively putting it on a fire.
Once the department was ready, the department notified the Office of the State Fire Marshal to be evaluated, which usually takes about a year to 18 months. CCVFD made the call in spring 2022 anticipating it would be evaluated in spring or summer 2023. The department was notified in July that OSFM would visit on Oct. 31 to conduct its evaluation.
Three months later, the department was ready for the evaluation. Before it happened, however, CCVFD responded to a vehicle accident. The multiple-vehicle accident killed one person — Cove Creek Firefighter and former Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley.
“There was certainly a cloud of grief over that scene. Although I will say I’m so tremendously proud of our folks who had to put their emotions aside and affect a challenging rescue of the other patient who was severely pinned in her vehicle,” Marks said. “Not only did we face this evaluation, but we had to get through the actual emergency. We had to put our emotions in check and rescue the other person.”
After the incident ended, Marks said members of the department got together and he asked them, “What do you want to do?”
“There would be a clear reason for us to cancel the evaluation and go back to the station and debrief and get our wits about us,” Marks said. “Every one of them said ‘no.’ (They said) ‘We have been focused on this. Jay has been part of this. Jay is a spirit within us at this point and we want to do this for Jay and for the community.’ So we all rolled our sleeves up. It was a tough day, but it allowed us to move through the mourning process in a way that we felt a purpose.”
That part of the evaluation included the moving water portion, which members had to treat like it was an actual fire scene and meet certain requirements.
Fast-forward four months later. The department had a training meeting scheduled where members of Jay Kerley’s family wanted to give back and thank the department for what they did to help Kerley.
“I always believe that there’s some divine work at play in what we do. And certainly, when we are celebrating our accomplishment, it is wonderful that we get to celebrate that with Jay’s family at the same time,” Marks said. “That is very heartwarming for us as an organization.”
The new fire rating will go into effect on June 1.
“I think our community can take pride in their fire department that we are better prepared for this — both from an apparatus and a practical standpoint and perhaps more importantly from an integral team standpoint — that we are a more cohesive team because of this, and then tangibly because it will lower their insurance ratings,” Marks said.
OSFM Senior Field Inspector Vernon Ward said with the new rating, CCVFD will save homeowners anywhere between 50 to 60% on their homeowners insurance if they live within five miles of the department.
“On behalf of our board and our community at large I want to express our deepest appreciation for all the work the members put into accomplishing this goal,” said CCVFD Board President Bob Hrozencik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.