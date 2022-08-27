Rescue

First responders help get a patient up steep terrain. 

 Photo submitted

COVE CREEK —  Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person experiencing a medical emergency near Trashcan Falls on Saturday afternoon. 

According to CCVFD Interim Chief Steve Marks, the department was dispatched to the Trashcan Falls area at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to assist Watauga Medics with a medical emergency. The incident occurred at the second gravel parking area headed away from Boone. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.