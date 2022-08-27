COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person experiencing a medical emergency near Trashcan Falls on Saturday afternoon.
According to CCVFD Interim Chief Steve Marks, the department was dispatched to the Trashcan Falls area at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to assist Watauga Medics with a medical emergency. The incident occurred at the second gravel parking area headed away from Boone.
Marks said that once personnel arrived on the scene and saw that a rope was already in place to assist the general public in getting in and out of the area, he knew getting a non-ambulatory patient out would be a challenge. Marks said the patient was stable, so they took more time to get the patient out safely.
Personnel first secured the patient into a stokes basket. For part of the trip, they hand carried the patient over rocks and steep terrain before a certain point where Watauga Rescue Squad set up a rope rig system with ropes and pulleys to help get the patient up the final and steepest part.
"One of the things that we had in our favor was we had a number of bystanders and friends of the patient who helped out and provided us information," Marks said. "That was critical in us being able to find the patient and effect a good rescue. The biggest lesson here for the public is that when we have a situation like that is to have somebody at the road to direct us in to where the patient is. That saves a lot of time."
Zionville Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Rescue Squad and Watauga Medics responded to the scene.
"We're just grateful for our mutual aid partners who came to help us out because it was not an easy carry out," Marks said. "But many hands make the work lighter."
Marks said State Highway Patrol responded to the scene after they called for law enforcement support to help with traffic, which Marks said was very helpful.
