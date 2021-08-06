COVE CREEK — The Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department and agencies from across Watauga County rescued a person who injured their leg at Trashcan Falls on Aug. 6.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, Cove Creek Fire responded to a call that a father and his young daughter slipped and fell on rocks at Trashcan Falls, the department posted on Facebook. The father, the department posted, had a leg injury and was still down in the falls while the daughter was OK and taken to safety by her mother.
The department stated that a technical rescue was performed using a ladder, stokes basket — a specialized basket to transport an injured person — some rope and "lots of knowledge from agencies involved" to bring the father safely up from the falls.
"It took right at an hour to get him packaged and moved to safety," Cove Creek Fire Chief Chris Hicks said. "He was carried out of the woods in a stokes basket and loaded into a Watauga Medics truck."
Hicks said the man was then transported to Watauga Medical Center with a non-life threatening leg injury.
Approximately two weeks ago, the department participated in training for just this kind of incident. Cove Creek Fire along with Beaverdam Fire and Fall Creek Fire participated in rescue scenarios at Trash Can Falls on July 14.
At the training, crews practiced tying ropes and knots, which is an area that is extremely important when doing these types of operations, the department posted on Facebook about the exercise. Crews did simulated rescues by rappelling off of rock faces to the running waters below, while another crew rigged a basket and lowered from the opposite side of the gorge for patient rescue.
"We train so we are prepared when the call comes in," the department stated. "Today proved that training works. Two weeks ago Cove Creek trained for incidents that could occur at Trashcan Falls. Today, we got to put that training to use."
Units on scene included Cove Creek Fire, Beaverdam Fire, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Emergency Management, Watauga County Sheriff's Office. The department also thanked Watauga County Communications for "being patient with all the radio traffic."
