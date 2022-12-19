COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $23,577.60 grant through the 2022 Volunteer Rescue/EMS Fund from the State of North Carolina, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced in December.
The check will be mailed to Interim Fire Chief Steve Marks to purchase personal protective equipment for department personnel. The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.
"Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don't grow with their responsibilities," Commissioner Causey said. "Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely."
Marks said safety is a priority and the department is grateful that they are able to utilize grant funds to upgrade and add to PPE for CCVFD members.
"I know the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., will use this money to serve their community even better," Causey said. "Thank you, Chief Steve Marks, for all of your hard work and thanks to your dedicated staff."
Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. has received a total of $72,591.12 from the Volunteer EMS/Rescue Fund in the past 33 years since the program began. The General Assembly created the Volunteer Rescue/EMS Fund in 1989 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to an approved amount, by monies raised locally to purchase necessary equipment. Since the program's inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $38,404,568.53 to rescue and EMS squads across the state.
Marks has served as the interim chief for CCVFD since May. On Jan. 1, he will take the roll in full as fire chief.
"I am honored to be selected to lead the fire department and I am grateful for the support of our personnel and the Board of Directors. I am proud of what we have accomplished so far and I look forward to continuing to serve our department and the community in the future," Marks said. "We are anxiously awaiting the results of our recent ISO Inspection as well as the arrival of a brand new Engine. Our personnel have persevered through the tragic loss of our member, Jay Kerley, all the while continuing to answer a near record number of calls for assistance this year. I am privileged to serve alongside such a dedicated group of volunteers."
