Cove Creek 4.jpg

Cove Creek Fire Department member Steve Hicks shows Jonathan Mercer the inside of a fire truck.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

COVE CREEK — Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $23,577.60 grant through the 2022 Volunteer Rescue/EMS Fund from the State of North Carolina, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced in December. 

The check will be mailed to Interim Fire Chief Steve Marks to purchase personal protective equipment for department personnel. The equipment is purchased using matching funds and must be approved by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

