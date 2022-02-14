WATAUGA — The Cove Creek and Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Departments responded to fires on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12.
The first fire on Friday was in the Beaver Dam district on Stone Mountain Road, according to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey. Harsey said a tree came down on power lines, which caused an approximately two-acre fire to ignite.
Harsey said Beaver Dam, Cove Creek, Zionville, the Watauga County Fire Marshall's office and Blue Ridge Energy responded to that fire.
On Saturday, the second fire occurred by the Cove Creek fire station near the U.S. 421 an U.S. 321 intersection. Harsey said that once crews got to the fire station and into their trucks, it was a short drive to the fire.
Harsey said the fire started when someone was burning debris and the wind picked up and blew it out of the containment area. Harsey said the fire was a less than one-acre, but it almost caught a barn on fire as some embers had gotten inside the barn and ignited the grass on fire. Harsey said if Cove Creek had been two or three minutes slower in their response, the fire would have damaged the barn.
Cove Creek, Zionville and the Watauga County Fire Marshall's office responded to the call, according to Harsey. Boone Fire was also requested for assistance, but were cancelled before they got there as the fire was controlled, Harsey said.
Harsey wants community members to know the weather before they decide to burn.
"What I tell people is if it looks like it's gonna rain or snow or any kind of precipitation, plan to burn on that day," Harsey said. "Cover your pile up with a tarp so when the rain comes in, it wets the ground and your pile is nice and dry and then you can just pull your tarp off and (burn)."
Harsey also said wind is a big issue and that when burning. Community members should make sure that the burning debris is well separated from any buildings or structures. Burning 50 to 100 feet away from any buildings is ideal, according to Harsey.
