RALEIGH — The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday morning issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, North Carolina Senate, and North Carolina House contests.
By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice. Likewise, the State Board of Elections may not file candidates for U.S. House until further notice.
Filing will continue for all other contests as scheduled.
This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit arguments to the Court of Appeals. The court then will decide whether to continue the suspension or lift it. The new maps — which separate a portion of Watauga County into other districts — are facing multiple lawsuits that allege the maps are unconstitutional and were drawn for political gain.
The decision comes after new maps redistricting the state's congressional maps were passed by the North Carolina State House and Senate in early November.
The order states, "the motion for temporary stay filed by Plaintiffs on 6 December 2021 is allowed in part to enjoin Defendants from opening of the candidate-filing period for the 2022 primary elections for Congress, the North Carolina Senate, and the North Carolina House of Representatives pending this Court's ruling on Plaintiffs' 'Petition for Writ of Supersedeas or Prohibition.' The period for Defendants to respond to Plaintiffs' petition shall close at 12:00 p.m. on 9 December 2021. A ruling on the petition will be made upon Defendants' filing of their responses or the expiration of the response period if no response is filed."
The order was signed by Eugene H. Soar, Clerk of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Watauga County, under the new maps, will be represented by the North Carolina House District 93 and 87.
State House District 93 includes Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, while District 87 includes the small portion of Watauga and all of Caldwell County.
The North Carolina State Senate seat will now be in the 47th district — as opposed to the 45th like the past — and will include Alleghany, Ashe, all of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties, as well as parts of Haywood and Caldwell counties.
For congressional districts, a little more than 19 precincts will be in the 14th U.S. Congressional District instead of the 5th District. Most of the Watauga precinct will be in the 11th district while the very top portion of the Watauga precinct will be in the 14th district. The Watauga precinct is the area of Foscoe and Vilas.
The U.S. House 14th District will include 15 counties including Avery and Mitchell, but not Ashe County, which will be in the 11th District that will include 10 counties, including Caldwell and Wilkes counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.