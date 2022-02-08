NEWLAND – Court documents obtained by Watauga Democrat sister publication The Avery Journal-Times reveal additional details regarding the investigation that resulted in the recent indictment of two former Avery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to indictments filed with Avery County Courthouse, in an incident occurring on June 26, 2021, a female juvenile who was part of the Avery Co. Sheriff’s Office’s Explorers Program was encouraged by then-deputies Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of Vilas, and Joshua James Marshall, 38, of Morganton, to “as a Deputy in the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, omit, neglect, or refuse to discharge a duty of his office by encouraging a juvenile... to tase herself with an Avery County Sheriff’s Office taser, and did thereby cause injury.”
Avery County Sheriff’s Explorers program is a club sponsored by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, designed to give middle school and high school students an insight into a career in law enforcement. The program is under the administration of the school resource officer and patrol division of the sheriff’s office, and is supervised by specially selected deputies who serves as advisors.
Marshall, who had been previously terminated by Morganton Dept. of Public Safety in 2019, served as a deputy with ACSO upon being sworn in on Feb. 3, 2020, while Sanchez, who served as a school resource officer, was sworn-in as an ACSO deputy on Dec. 3, 2018. Both officers were terminated on July 28, 2021, according to court records.
NC State Bureau of Investigation was requested on July 23, 2021, by ACSO to investigate allegations of assault, according to a statement from NCSBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube. On Jan. 24, 2022, an Avery County grand jury indicted both Sanchez and Marshall. Both individuals were charged with contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willful failure to discharge duties.
“We take this kind of stuff seriously. This won’t be tolerated,” said Avery County Sheriff Danny Phillips, who took the oath of office as sheriff on Jan. 28 after former Sheriff Kevin Frye resigned to take a position as director of criminal justice programs for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.
According to court documents, both Sanchez and Marshall are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
