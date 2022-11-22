BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Elections is facing a lawsuit after they denied holding a hearing related to challenges against absentee ballots.
Nathan Miller filed the appeal complaint in Watauga County Superior Court on Nov. 21 on behalf of 12 plaintiffs, including himself.
The complaint states the absentee ballot challenges were filed by 5 p.m. on Election Day and that “pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat.§ 163-189(e) “Hearing Procedure-All challenges filed under this section shall be heard by the county board of elections on the day set for canvass of the returns. All members of the board shall attend the canvass and all members shall be present for the hearing of challenges to absentee ballots.”
Miller stated in his complaint that the “Plaintiffs’ attorney received an email from the Chairman of the Defendant who stated that they would not be holding any hearings on 26 voter challenges at canvass on Nov. 18, 2022 based upon the recommendation of the director of the State Board of Elections.”
Miller, however, states in his complaint that the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement does not exist anymore as “it was found to be unconstitutional.”
He also states in the complaint that N.C. Gen. Stat. Chapter 163A does not exist anymore.
Due to those not existing and that the “ North Carolina State Board of Elections as created by statute was not a party to the lawsuit in the Middle District nor is it enjoined from the Middle District Order,” Miller states that the Watauga Board of Elections “has essentially created a category of voter that is unchallengeable, i.e. a voter who registers and votes during the early voting period.”
Therefore, “this new category of voter treats other voters differently, is contra1y to North Carolina law and calls into question the overall integrity of the election,” Miller states in his complaint.
The complaint asks the court for judicial relief and for the BOE to hold the absentee ballot hearings.
A temporary restraining order was denied since the court found that because of recount requests for three races, the canvass was still open and the election couldn’t yet be certified.
A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Nov. 28 — the same day the BOE will hold the recounts.
