Procession, Chris Ward

N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers assist with a horse-drawn caisson for fallen Deputy Chris Ward on May 6.

 Photo by Kayla Lasure

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to allow comment on renaming a bridge in memory of fallen deputy Sgt. Chris Ward. 

The bridge is on Hwy 321 over the Watauga River near Watauga River Road. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners' Board Room at the Watauga County Administration Building on Jan. 17.

