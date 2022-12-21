WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to allow comment on renaming a bridge in memory of fallen deputy Sgt. Chris Ward.
The bridge is on Hwy 321 over the Watauga River near Watauga River Road. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners' Board Room at the Watauga County Administration Building on Jan. 17.
Watauga County Sheriff's Office's Major Kelly Redmon's request for the bridge renaming was submitted to the commissioners to review at their Dec. 20 meeting. It included a recommendation to schedule a public hearing to meet requirements of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Chairman Larry Turnbow said that in addition to the recommendation, he believes a public hearing should be held as it is the protocol previously followed for similar requests. He said a public hearing was held for the naming of the William Mast Jr. Bridge. Mast was a WCSO who died on the line of duty.
"In naming opportunities in the past, we have had public hearings to get input from the public," Turnbow said. "I would strongly encourage that we not waive that, although I feel very strongly that everyone in the community would support this."
Commissioner Braxton Eggers made a motion to proceed with the naming. He said the community should honor those who made the "ultimate sacrifice." The motion was seconded by Todd Castle.
To clarify the intention of the public hearing, County Manager Deron Geouque said that it would be to show support to the NCDOT rather than to persuade the commissioners, as they all agree with the renaming.
County Attorney Andrea Capua recommended a public hearing is held to "stay consistent."
Turnbow said that in hearing the opinions of the board, he made the decision to schedule the public hearing to be the first agenda item at the Jan. 17 meeting, with a vote occurring immediately after.
"We're going to do what we've done in the past and get public input," Turnbow said. "I can't imagine anybody on this board being opposed to this, but we do need to follow procedures that we have followed in the past."
Chris Ward's father was present at the meeting and thanked the commissioners for their consideration but chose not to make further comments as "it would be too emotional."
The approval of the resolution would include the $2,000 dollar fee for signs and installation.
Geouque said the father of Deputy Logan Fox is still considering options to honor his son and the commissioners will hear the request when the decision is made.
On April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle. After entering, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and began searching the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The deputies were fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Barnes is also believed to have killed the Ligons, who were identified by the WCSO as his mom and step dad.
Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff ended after 13 hours with Barnes’ death.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
