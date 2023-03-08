WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard several organization updates, recognized First Responder Wellness week and approved several bid awards at their March 7 meeting.
Regional Community Relations Director at VAYA Health Dustin Burleson presented an update on the organization's projects and initiatives.
The organization manages publicly funded mental health, substance abuse disorder, disability and traumatic brain injury services with a goal to "successfully evolve in the health care system."
Burleson said the organization is working on the North Caroling Child & Family Improvement Initiative, which is a collaborative effort to improve support of children and families involved in the child welfare system. The initiative will work to standardize and establish more consistent protocols for residential treatment centers and adoptions.
Following Burleson's presentation, the commissioners approved AppHealthCare Director of Public Health and CEO Jennifer Greene's request to begin a community grant application process for national opioid settlement funds.
Debbie Shetterly, of the High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition, then presented an update on the organizations current objectives, specifically those related to invasive species. Shetterly said these "plant invaders," such as bittersweet, multiflora rose and knotweed, cause ecological damage such as crop decimation and the clogging of waterways.
Valerie Mailman, Tim Fox and Lauren Wilson — of the newly founded Responder Wellness Coalition — requested the commissioners approve a proclamation naming April 24 through 30 as First Responder Wellness Week. The commissioners approved this request and Mailman shared that the organization will host a screening of the documentary "PTSD 911" at the Appalachian Theatre on April 27 in addition to other potential events.
Project on Aging Director Angie Boitnotte then went before the commissioners to request their approval of the 2023 Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act contract and grant, which required no matching funds from the county.
The commissioners approved the acceptance of the $2,976 grant which will be used to expand low income subsidy outreach and supplies.
The commissioners then approved a bid of $16,360 from Creekside Electronics to replace the fire alarm system at the Watauga County Administration Building with the recommendation of County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh.
Operations Services Director Rex Buck then presented a bid for the Phase II Trailer Storage Area Improvements bid in the amount of $217,485.65 by PADCO Excavating, Inc., which the commissioners unanimously accepted.
The bid amount includes mobilization, project management, asphalt and concrete paving and sewer, septic and water maintenance at the Watauga County Landfill.
Commissioner Chair Larry Turnbow then informed the board the next agenda item, a proposed amendment to section 15 of the Ambulance Franchise Ordinance regarding the membership of the EMS Advisory Board, would require two approved readings. The commissioners approved the amendment with the understanding that it will be represented to the board at their next meeting.
Mikey Woodie of the Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation requested the commissioners approve a bid award in the amount of $54,000 from Hicks Construction Enterprise Inc. for the Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program Elk Creek Section 3 Project. The commissioners approved this bid, noting that the money will come from existing grant funds.
Following all other presentations, County Manager Deron Geouque requested the commissioners approve amendments to the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex License Agreement as well as accept a proposed opioid settlement agreement that allows the county to accept further funds if they become available. The commissioners approved both agenda items with little discussion.
As no one signed up to make a public comment, the commissioners moved into closed session with no action prior to adjournment.
The Watauga County Commissioners next meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
