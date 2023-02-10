Katie Krogmeier

Katie Krogmeier from the New River Conservancy presented about two of the organization's to County Manager Deron Geoque and Commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers (not pictured) and Charlie Wallin (not pictured).

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of County Commissioners heard from multiple organizations during the Feb. 7 meeting. 

W.A.M.Y. Community Action presented to the board and updated the commissioners on the organization's impact and need. Melanie Jirka and Amber Balduf specifically addressed W.A.M.Y.'s commitment to preserving existing housing through weatherization and urgent repairs for renters and home owners. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.