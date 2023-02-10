WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of County Commissioners heard from multiple organizations during the Feb. 7 meeting.
W.A.M.Y. Community Action presented to the board and updated the commissioners on the organization's impact and need. Melanie Jirka and Amber Balduf specifically addressed W.A.M.Y.'s commitment to preserving existing housing through weatherization and urgent repairs for renters and home owners.
Balduf said the organization is in great need of construction workers, specifically roofers, and volunteers.
The board then heard a presentation from 4H Watauga Pioneer President Kate Payne. Payne said 4H is the largest youth organization in the United States with more than 7 million participants. Payne said 4H is known for giving youth the opportunity to "learn by doing."
4H focuses on teaching children life and career skills related to fields of construction, agriculture, trades and more. Projects planned for the year include raising chicks and calves to be sold at County Fairs, learning about horse training and care, training on shooting sports, gun safety classes, and different trades training.
Payne said 4H is vital to keep many "dying" careers alive such as farmers, electricians and plumbers. She said that 4H was no longer supported by the county after 2009 when the previous agent stepped down.
Commissioner Chair Larry Turnbow said the lack of support, specifically financially, was a change made by the state. He said the county is "greatly supportive" of 4H and will continue to have conversations to find more ways to continue to support the group.
Similar to W.A.M.Y., 4H is in need of volunteers, specifically those with skill sets related to the organization's mission.
Middle Fork Greenway Director Wendy Patoprsty then presented an update regarding the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
Patoprsty said she was hired in 2016 to continue the momentum and enthusiasm regarding the Middle Fork Greenway. She said they have gotten support from the Town of Boone, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, Watauga County TDA and many local, state and federal organizations.
The trail, which will connect Boone and Blowing Rock, allows access to the river, parks, shops and attractions along the way. Patoprsty said two miles of the trail are complete with four-to-five miles remaining.
Following her presentation, Patoprsty requested a letter of commitment to submit a grant application on behalf of the Blue Ridge Conservancy to help bridge the gap for funding trail construction, which the board granted.
Katie Krogmeier, from New River Conservancy, then presented information regarding the New River Water Trail and the Boone Creek Temple Restoration project. After each presentation, Krogmeier requested a letter of support from the county for the projects.
The New River Water Trail would place mile markers along the New River, which Krogmeier said is helpful for safety and recreation. The Boone Creek Temple Restoration project would repair a failing culvert, create a riparian buffer and reduce erosion and sedimentation that contributes to the pollution of the water source. The board approved the request for letters of support for both projects.
Librarian Monica Caruso then presented the Watauga County Public Library annual report.
Caruso said that the library was very involved in celebrations related to Boone 150 as well as other town events, such as Festive First Friday. She said new Youth Services Librarian Amber Combs has "jumped" into the position and has hosted many popular events.
Caruso said library card numbers and circulation have increased over the past year.
Watauga County Director of Maintenance Robert Marsh then presented a bid for the roofing of the Hannah Building by Triad Roofing Company that the board approved in the amount of $363,925. Marsh also presented a bid for the installation of controls for new HVAC systems in the Law Enforcement Center in the amount of $47,078 by Alfa Energy Solutions.
Following brief announcements for the board made by Deron Geouque regarding the county's annual budget retreat, community members Donna Breitenstein and Susan Poorman addressed the board during public comment regarding the expansion of the Watauga County Public Library.
Breitenstein, a retired App State professor, spoke to the board in support of an expansion for Watauga County Public Library
"The library promotes community connectedness by employing welcoming staff to demonstrate kindness and respect for each visitor and providing meeting places for large and small groups. The library promotes family health and wellbeing, including support groups for those caring for loved ones with dementia and resources on how to manage diabetes. One can pick up a free COVID test the library," Breitenstein said. "It's been 25 years since our county has dedicated resources for library growth and expansion. Your support for additional space and for upgrading existing facilities would be a demonstration of your commitment to Watauga county citizens — citizens to be well educated to create a healthy, literate and prosperous life."
Poorman spoke on the topic of needed children services at the library, saying "the library teaches children the love of reading." Poorman said children who love to read are more likely to read, saying that it is necessary to provide more space in the public library for children's book and family reading spaces. She said this space is necessary because reading "gives children critical think....imagine the world as a better place."
Following public comment, the board transitioned into closed session.
