WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard presentations from various community stakeholders during their pre-budget retreat in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building on Feb. 9 and 10.
Joe Furman, former director of economic development in the county who is now working in a transitionary role with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce's Watauga Economic Development Commission, spoke with the commissioners about economic priorities in the county, specifically those related to housing.
Furman said that housing is "very closely tied" to economic development. He said the issue of affordable and workforce housing is currently a topic of community interest following the Watauga Housing Forum.
The forum meetings resulted in the creation of the Watauga County Housing Council, who work closely with the Watauga County Community Trust, to make progress in housing-related issues.
Furman said there are not many houses on the market and the cost of construction is high, leaving people with few options. He said multi-family homes are growing in popularity, especially for those living on the line of poverty.
Commissioner Ray Russell responded to Furman's presentation and said housing is a government problem and should be discussed as such.
"We have regulated housing in construction, how it's used, who can live there, where it is built," Russell said. "We should not be surprised that (housing) is scarce and expensive."
Russell said some municipalities are beginning to "roll-back" on ordinances and recommends the EDC look for regulatory reform.
Watauga Medics Director Craig Sullivan presented information to the board regarding services, statistics and needs of the organization.
Sullivan said the average response time by an ambulance in 2022 wwas nine minutes and 39 seconds for emergency calls, with the majority of calls coming from the Boone Fire District. He said there was an average of 17.7 calls a day during a 24-hour period in 2022, with the slowest day having six calls and the busiest having 37. Sullivan said that August is the busiest month for the organization.
Sullivan said that similarly to other emergency services departments across the country, Watauga Medics struggles to staff ambulances, leading to long hours for current EMTs and paramedics. He said while they are "better off" than many other medic centers, they are still in need of more resources to support staff retention and new hirers.
On the second day of the pre-budget retreat, Director of Public Health at AppHealthCare Jennifer Greene discussed potential ways to distribute opioid settlement funds, including a system in which community organizations can apply for grants for harm reduction, research, educational measures and recovery services.
Chairman Larry Turnbow recommended Greene return to discuss the matter with the board during closed session of a future regular-session meeting.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott then presented "thank you's, congratulatory matters and struggles" of the school system.
Elliott thanked the board and county manager for their continued work on the new Valle Crucis School, securing funding for more school resource officers and for supporting community stakeholders that benefit the school system like emergency serves and health care systems.
He said he was excited to announce that 219 of 327 graduating students in 2022 completed one or more classes as a duel-enrollment student at Caldwell Community College and the class received $6.6 million in scholarships.
Elliott said the biggest issue the school system is seeing is mental health related issues with students, parents and staff. He said because of this, a portion of COVID relief money is being used to employ a social worker who oversees eight graduate-school interns. He said despite these resources, there is still a wait-list for these services. Elliott said this issue was increasing prior to the pandemic and numbers have continued to rise over the past three years.
Elliott said other concerns the school system is working to alleviate include workforce housing, school lunch debt and facility costs. He said leadership is considering options for obtaining property for teacher housing along with other solutions. Following the federal decision to not renew free lunches for students, Elliott said the school system as a whole has accrued $21,000 in lunch charges this school year. He said while this cost typically comes out of a general fund, $18,000 in private donations have been made to pay off this debt. Elliott also told the commissioners that he is in conversations with the county manager about needed facility expansions and renovations.
Similar to schools across the state, Elliott said teacher retention and hiring is one of the most urgent concerns across the district. He said while there were 5,000 empty teaching positions in North Carolina at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Watauga County Schools have had licensed teachers in all classrooms outside of a few specific instances. Despite the success so far, Elliott said higher salaries and benefits need to be a priority of the county for all essential positions like teachers, emergency services personnel and nurses to retain skilled workers.
As the final presentation of the retreat, Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt presented EMS and communications updates.
Holt said that the average paramedic career lasts five years, which contributes to staffing issues. He said, despite this, he is excited to see the increase in education required for paramedics. He said that the department is in the process of streamlining radio communication with new equipment and consistent protocol. He said with changing requirements for the technology, it is often cheaper to buy new equipment than it is to update old equipment.
The commissioners will consider all presentations when reconvening for a budget retreat later this year before finalizing the county's 2023-2024 budget.
