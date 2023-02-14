cc retreat

Commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers and Charlie Wallin listened to presentations from community stakeholders at the county pre-budget retreat. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard presentations from various community stakeholders during their pre-budget retreat in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building on Feb. 9 and 10.  

Joe Furman, former director of economic development in the county who is now working in a transitionary role with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce's Watauga Economic Development Commission, spoke with the commissioners about economic priorities in the county, specifically those related to housing. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.