robert marsh

County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh presented several bids for county projects. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners held a regular meeting to approve several bid awards and accept a grant on behalf of Howard's Knob Park on Tuesday, May 2. 

To begin the meeting, County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh requested the approval of bid awards for several project as no individuals signed up for public comment. The commissioners approved all recommendations made by Marsh. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.