WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners held a regular meeting to approve several bid awards and accept a grant on behalf of Howard's Knob Park on Tuesday, May 2.
To begin the meeting, County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh requested the approval of bid awards for several project as no individuals signed up for public comment. The commissioners approved all recommendations made by Marsh.
Stanley Access Technologies bid in the amount of $26,325 was approved for the installation of automatic door operators at the Lois B. Harrell Senior Center and the Western Watauga Community Center, funded in part by a grant received by the Watauga County Project on Aging.
The roofing on the back side of the Old Cove Creek Gym will be replaced by Triad Roofing in the amount of $37,587. Tommy Lawrence Electric agreed to honor a 2021 bid in the amount of $247,473 to replace the sports lighting system at fields four and five at the Watauga Community Recreation Center Sports Complex. Marsh said that bid amount was less than bids received for the same project in 2017.
Following Marsh's requests, the board accepted a grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Accessibly for Parks grant program for phase one of the Howard's Knob Park project. Any necessary matching funds will be provided by the Watauga TDA. The board accepted the grant in the amount of $362,109.
Jason Walker, county planning and inspection director, requested the board schedule a public hearing to allow citizen comment on the proposed changes to the sign ordinance, which the commissioners approved and scheduled the hearing for their May 16 meeting.
Proposed changes to the sign ordinance can be found in the County Commissioners' May 2 Board Packet.
Previously, the commissioners gave authorization for Economic Development Director for the Boone Chamber Joe Furman to apply for the Rural Transformation Grant on April 4 on behalf of the county. The board approved the Resolution to Apply for Rural Transformation Grant as a requirement of the grant application.
The board then approved a request from the Appalachian Regional Library to amend the Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Interlocal Agreement to allow for the use of a substitute when a regular regional board member is absent.
In appointing board members, the commissioners approved the reappointment of Tara Brossa to the Workforce Development Board, the removal of Pat Coley from the Nursing Home Community Advisory Board and Virginia Wallace was appointed to the Economic Development Commission.
The commissioners then moved into closed session with no action being taken after.
The next Watauga County Commissioner Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16 in the Commissioner's Board Room in the Watauga County Administration Building.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.