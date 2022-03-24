WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections will hold a Special Meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 in the County Administration Building’s Commissioners’ Board Room, located at 814 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607. This meeting is open to the public.
After a decision by officials with the County government regarding the use of Zionville Fire Station 2, the Board will need to determine an Election Day Polling Site for the Cove Creek Precinct. The Board will also approve early voting election officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.