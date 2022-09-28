card

Dewy Rominger’s 1936 American Legion Post 130 membership card tucked in his New Testament was the key in getting his belongings back to Boone.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Discovered in a shop in Oregon, a worn New Testament in a shotgun ammo pouch found its way back to the hands of the original owner’s family through a chain of determined veterans.

James Greggory, a retired Marine residing in South Carolina, has made friends across the country participating in motorcycle rides to raise money and awareness for issues relating to military and veteran personnel. One of his friends, veteran Don Pierce of Oregon, found a New Testament and ammo pouch at a second hand-store with an American Legion Membership Card from Post 130, which indicated the owner lived in Boone — at least at some point time. Pierce, a “deeply religious” man, was determined to get the belongings back to its home.

dewey rominger

Dewey Rominger served in the US Army’s 83rd Artillery in World War I.
dog tag ammo pouch

In the 1970s, Bill Rominger found his grandfather’s dog tag on the side of the road near the post office his grandmother once ran.
Bill Rominger

Bill Rominger has several photos and belongings of his grandfather.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.