BOONE — Discovered in a shop in Oregon, a worn New Testament in a shotgun ammo pouch found its way back to the hands of the original owner’s family through a chain of determined veterans.
James Greggory, a retired Marine residing in South Carolina, has made friends across the country participating in motorcycle rides to raise money and awareness for issues relating to military and veteran personnel. One of his friends, veteran Don Pierce of Oregon, found a New Testament and ammo pouch at a second hand-store with an American Legion Membership Card from Post 130, which indicated the owner lived in Boone — at least at some point time. Pierce, a “deeply religious” man, was determined to get the belongings back to its home.
Pierce reached out to his friend Greggory, knowing he lived in South Carolina, asking him to find a way to return it to American Legion Post 130. Greggory said that “people out west think the Carolinas are one thing,” and though he lived a state away, he agreed to help because being a veteran is “like a being part of a family.”
“When (Don) found that Bible — most of us, honestly are Christian or religious in some way, war has tendency to make you a believer — and we just said, ‘we got to try to find this guy,’” Greggory said.
Greggory brought the package home after meeting with Pierce at Run for the Wall in Washington, D.C. in May and planned to meet with his cousin, Ken Shanley, in Blowing Rock. Shanley is a retired veteran who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War.
The pair contacted the National Headquarters Division of American Legion after having no luck in reaching someone at Post 130. The headquarters then emailed Post 130’s admin, Larry Osborn, who gladly took on the challenge of tracing the card back to its rightful owner.
Osborn, a retired Air Force veteran, said he used his experience in genealogy research and the limited information on the card to begin his search.
The American Legion card found in the New Testament was for a 1936 membership belonging to Dewey Admiral Rominger. Through conducting his research, Osborn said he discovered that Rominger was born in 1898 and served in the 83rd Artillery Army in World War I.
He had four children. Two of his sons served in World War II, Ronald Rominger in the Army Air Corp and Air Force and William Rominger as a Paratrooper. Osborn researched both men extensively and found that Ronald was killed in a training flight in 1952 and had no children living in North Carolina, if any at all. William survived the war and was married to Audrey Shook from Boone.
Osborn found Shook’s obituary from Hampton Funeral Home and in it read that the couple had a son — Bill Rominger.
Osborn said in his excitement from this discovery, he said the name out-loud. In doing so, his wife explained that she graduated high school with a Bill Rominger and that her cousin served in the military with him. She began searching for his phone number.
Osborn said he called Bill and began asking him questions about his family, specifically his grandfather, to determine if he found the right person. When all the pieces connected, he invited Bill to come retrieve his grandfather’s belongings on Sept. 15.
“I though it was amazing that the guys went through all that trouble to get it to me. You read about things like this but you never think it will happen to you,” Bill said about the several people who worked to find him and return the belongings. “It means a lot to get that back.”
Bill said that he has very few memories of his grandfather, but has been told he was a “gentle, kind” man. He remembered a story he was often told him about his grandfather giving his mother his car so she would not have to drive a baby around in “the old rough truck” the family owned for farming.
In the 1970s, Bill said he was walking along the dirt road in Laurel Creek near where his grandparents once lived and the post office his grandmother ran when he saw what he thought to be a dollar coin on the side of the road. He said he kicked the piece of metal to loosen it from the dirt and when he picked it up, he saw his grandfather’s name. It was a dog tag from WWI with the information of Dewey Rominger engraved into it.
Bill said that his grandfather passed away in 1955 when he was 3 years old but that he “always felt close to him.” When Bill was caring for his mother before she passed, he would often go through boxes and safes in hopes of finding belongings of his father and grandfather. He said one day, when going through a closet that seemed to be entirely full of holiday decorations, he found a box that contained his father’s dog tag, completing his collection of three generations of dog tags, including his own.
Bill served in the army toward the end of the Vietnam war and was stationed in Germany. He said he was in the 83rd Detachment, the same number as the artillery his grandfather served in, “50 some years later.”
No one is sure how the belongings of Rominger ended up in Oregon, Bill said. Rominger served in a horse drawn calvary in Wyoming and was later sent to California for training. Bill said he found American Legion Membership Cards belonging to his grandfather for many years up until his passing, meaning he was likely a life-long member in Boone.
It is also not known if the ammo pouch the New Testament was discovered in is from WWI or WWII as the models are similar in appearance. Bill said he is still researching the pouch’s origin date.
Bill said he has shared the information he has learned about his grandfather with his surviving cousins, aunts and uncles and has been inspired to look into the history of other members of his family.
Many veterans participated in returning the New Testament, ammo pouch and membership card to Bill. He said once “your military, you’re always military,” and that he was grateful for the determination of Pierce, Greggory, Shanley and Osborn.
“Getting a World War I veteran’s family his Bible because, for whatever reason, he stuck that American Legion card in the Bible, it truly is an amazing story,” Greggory said. “To be able to do this for one of the Doughboys — that’s way cool.”
American Legion Post 130 meets the first Thursday of each month at 135 Bear Trail in Boone at 6 p.m. Any honorably discharged or active military members interested in joining can contact A.R. Moody at (828) 963-5608.
