BOONE — The town of Boone unveiled a historical marker downtown to honor the history of the area's first post office: Councill's Store.
The Councill's Store marker was placed at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and West King Street across from the Jones House on Feb. 3.
The historic marker was approved by the town council in February 2022 after Boone's Historic Preservation Commission completed a report showing the location's impact on the community today. According to the HPC, the marker was placed where the Councill's Store was moved after being acquired by Daniel B. Dougherty in the 1880s.
According to the HPC, Councill's Store was the area's first post office. It was established by Jordan Councill Jr. in 1823. The "prominent merchant, livestock trader and slaveholder" was appointed to serve as one of three commissioners tasked with "laying out the town of Boone" by the North Carolina legislature in 1849, shortly after the establishment of Watauga County. This appointment likely came due to Councill donating land to the forming town.
"On Jan. 27, 1849, the North Carolina legislature approved a bill to establish a new county from portions of Ashe, Wilkes, Caldwell and Yancey Counties, and two days later, the legislature passed a subsequent bill establishing guidelines for the governance of the new county and location of the new county seat," the HPC's report states. "The commissioners likely completed the 1849/1850 map of the town of Boone sometime in mid-1849, since they were advertising the sale of town lots in the new town... this advertisement specified that the new county seat was located “near Councill’s Store"... the location of the new county seat so close to Councill’s Store no doubt reflected Jordan Councill, Jr.’s outsized influence in the community."
Official incorporation of Boone as its own governmental entity would not take place for another 23 years after it was first laid out on Jan. 23, 1872.
Councill served as the local postmaster from 1823 to 1859 and consented to the changing of the post office name to Boone in 1850, according to the HPC. By the 1880s, Dougherty acquired the Councill’s Store building and moved it, converting it into his residence. Dougherty’s sons sold the property in 1904 to the Greene family, who operated the Greene Inn.
HPC CHair Eric Plagg said it is important to recognize the impact Councill had on the forming of the town, both positive and negative. Plagg said Councill enslaved people and participated in the "human trafficking" of the time.
"It is only through such frank and nuanced discussions about our past that we can begin to understand how we got here and how to make better decisions about our future," Plagg said.
Some of those enslaved by Councill became the first residents of the Junaluska Community, according to the HPC.
