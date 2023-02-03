councills store

Bettie Bond watched as Tim Futrelle and Eric Plagg removed the covering to unveil the historic marker. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The town of Boone unveiled a historical marker downtown to honor the history of the area's first post office: Councill's Store. 

The Councill's Store marker was placed at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and West King Street across from the Jones House on Feb. 3. 

councills store

The Councill's Store marker is located at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and West King Street across from the Jones House. 
councills store

Linda Councill, John Councill, Jr., Tim Futrelle, Eric Plagg and Bettie Bond stood in front of the newly placed historic marker. 
councill's store

James Sharp, John Councill Jr., Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, Bettie Bond and Eric Plagg removed the covering from the historic marker. 

