WATAUGA — The Cottages of Boone is decreasing its water usage by installing new low-flow, efficiency shower heads, toilets and faucets, but residents of the apartments argue it is making their water pressure and utility quality worse.
The 900-bedroom apartment complex was the site of a number of wastewater treatment plant spills in the last year that sparked environmental concern throughout the community, and property manager Rose Hernandez said low-flow fixtures were in part installed to ease strain on the wastewater treatment plant.
Monthly monitoring reports sent from the Cottages of Boone to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality stated that throughout 2021 the Cottages consistently used fewer gallons of water per day than the maximum capacity for its wastewater treatment plant, which is 108,530 gallons per day, according to the Cottages of Boone’s permit issued by the NCDEQ. However, the Cottages went over its allotted gallons per day the months it had accidental wastewater discharges, according to NCDEQ documents.
“To staff’s knowledge, offhand, they don’t recall them ever being over 100,000 gallons per day,” said Anna Gurney, press information officer for the NCDEQ water division.
Dabney Asmer, resident of the Cottages of Boone, said that management told her that the Cottages was using too much water and needed to cut its usage by half.
The Cottages of Boone is located just outside of Boone town limits in Watauga County. The complex isn’t hooked up to any town utilities and draws its water from a privately dug well.
According to Hernandez, the voluntary water reduction measures at the Cottages is to “improve water efficiency at the Cottages, reduce overall water usage and reduce wastewater production.”
The replacement of toilets, shower heads and kitchen and bathroom tamps with low-flow fixtures is on track to finish by the end of this January, Hernandez said.
In emails sent to residents on Dec. 12 and Jan. 10, management said “In these times, it’s important that we are good stewards of the environment, and we’re committed to doing our part at Cottages of Boone to reduce water use while maintaining the same positive living experience you have come to know and enjoy as residents.”
Resident Dabney Asmer doesn’t feel the energy efficiency upgrades have made life at the Cottages any better.
“The one thing (the Cottages) had going for them was that the bathrooms worked well,” Asmer said.
The new low-flow fixtures have dramatically decreased water pressure, Asmer said, to the point where she is washing her hair under the bathtub faucet because the low water pressure in the shower can’t get shampoo or conditioner out of her hair.
Since utilities are included in her rent, Asmer said she feels like she is receiving less water and a poorer experience while still paying the same amount for water.
She said that she and her roommates called the front office to ask about the poor water pressure and were told by management that if they put in a maintenance request there wouldn’t be anything to fix.
“So in other words,” Asmer said, “it cuts (The Cottages’) water bill, but not our lease payment.”
Her disappointment over the water pressure isn’t surprising, Asmer said. She said she feels like she’s paying expensive rent for a variety of utilities that aren’t working correctly and for an apartment that she said is falling apart.
Asmer has lived at the Cottages of Boone since the fall semester of 2020, but at the beginning of this academic year she moved into a five-bedroom cottage with four roommates and they all began to have a series of issues with their apartment and with the Cottages’ management.
Since August, 2021, Asmer said she and her roommates have moved into a trashed apartment, had leaks and broken appliances, paid hundreds of dollars for black mold inspections and flea treatments upon moving in, found a mushroom growing out of a kitchen wall and experienced the larger community woes of the summer’s trash buildup, glass in the streets and sidewalks, the out-of-service pool and hot tub, “astronomical” printing prices and “half” of the gym equipment being broken, Asmer said.
“Since this year has begun, it has been the worst year of me and my roommates’ lives,” Asmer said.
Asmer said management was consistently unresponsive to hazards in her apartment which she and her roommates contracted outside help for, such as Terminix for the flea infestation and High Country Mold Inspectors for black mold, which was just under the legal limit for residences, according to Asmer. The whole ordeal has been stressful, and Asmer said throughout each issue she had a hard time contacting and working with management to get things fixed.
While the new toilets and faucets are some of the first upgrades her apartment has received, Asmer said she and her roommates didn’t have the option to deny the new installments and are experiencing worse utilities as a consequence.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
