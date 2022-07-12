Seminar

WATAUGA — Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Carolina Land & Lakes Resource Conservation & Development, is inviting all regional farmers interested in learning about renewable energy to a free seminar during the evening of July 19, at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

Rural small business owners and farmers are invited to hear about available cost share and grant opportunities toward energy upgrades for operations, with examples presented on successful and current projects in the region. Like some of the examples to be highlighted, local famers may be able to receive help in heating workspaces, upgrading workplace lighting, generating electricity at the farm or business, and/or upgrading insulation, cooling equipment, or even greenhouse plastics.

Speakers will cover energy efficiency cost share programs and grants available to reduce energy costs and improve business profitability, to include:

  • Biomass Heat
  • Solar PV
  • LED Lighting Upgrades
  • Insulation
  • Thermal Curtains
  • Upgraded Cooling Equipment
  • High Tunnel and Greenhouse Replacement Plastic

The seminar is free. Participants can attend in person at: Watauga Agricultural Conference Center located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Participants can also join virtually via a Zoom link that will be sent following registration. To register, email christina@carolinalandandlakesrcd.org or call (828) 361-2266.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.