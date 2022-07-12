WATAUGA — Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Carolina Land & Lakes Resource Conservation & Development, is inviting all regional farmers interested in learning about renewable energy to a free seminar during the evening of July 19, at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, beginning at 6 p.m.
Rural small business owners and farmers are invited to hear about available cost share and grant opportunities toward energy upgrades for operations, with examples presented on successful and current projects in the region. Like some of the examples to be highlighted, local famers may be able to receive help in heating workspaces, upgrading workplace lighting, generating electricity at the farm or business, and/or upgrading insulation, cooling equipment, or even greenhouse plastics.
Speakers will cover energy efficiency cost share programs and grants available to reduce energy costs and improve business profitability, to include:
Biomass Heat
Solar PV
LED Lighting Upgrades
Insulation
Thermal Curtains
Upgraded Cooling Equipment
High Tunnel and Greenhouse Replacement Plastic
The seminar is free. Participants can attend in person at: Watauga Agricultural Conference Center located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd., Boone, NC 28607.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.