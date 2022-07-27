RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new state budget, which includes funds for major projects, water and sewer improvements, wage increases and mental health programs.
Along with the July 11 signing of the bill, Cooper also announced that the State of Emergency in North Carolina will be lifted on Aug. 15.
“Today, I signed the state budget that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce,” Cooper said in a press release. “This budget does not include Medicaid expansion, but the leadership in both the House and the Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it.”
According to Cooper, negotiations about Medicaid expansion are ongoing and legislators are “closer than ever to agreement” on the expansion, so it would have been “counterproductive” to veto the budget, he said.
Under the new budget, teachers will receive a 4.2% average pay increase this fiscal year, and over the next two years their total average pay increase will be 9.1%. School employees will receive either a 4% pay increase or a raise to $15 an hour, whichever is greater.
“I am grateful for the raises for our hard working teachers and all other school employees, and I hope the legislature will work hard in next year’s long session to find a way to provide even more competitive compensation for all state employees,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said in a statement.
State employees will see a 1% raise, increasing their salaries by 3.5% total this fiscal year. The budget provides funding for salary adjustments to help address staffing shortages and to aid in recruitment and retention of employees, NC Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson wrote in a statement.
A total of $876 million was allotted to fund major projects in the state, and $600 million was devoted to water and sewer improvements. The budget included $32 million in school safety grants and another $14.8 million to go toward mental health programs.
For Appalachian State University, the budget includes $9 million for phase one upgrades to the App State Hickory campus; sustained enrollment growth funding; additional funding for the lab school programs App State operates; sustained funding in the amount of $200,000 for the Appalachian Energy Center; and a non-recurring funding amount of $225,000 to support App State’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services.
“These latest allocations amplify an unprecedented level of support for our university in the best biennial budget in App State’s history,” App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said in one her her weekly update emails. “We greatly appreciate our elected officials who have ensured that your accomplishments have been recognized throughout the biennial budget process.”
The budget also includes funds for the Agriculture Crop Loss Program Expansion, which includes allocations to Watauga County.
It also contained money for the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Both will now receive $24.2 million annually, essentially doubling their annual appropriation. Blue Ridge Conservancy will receive a $950,000 appropriation for the Middle Fork Greenway to develop the Boone Gorge Park fro the budget.
“This appropriation is a huge step forward in the development of the next section of trail, assisting with the parking area and ecological enhancements needed at the new Boone Gorge Park,” MFG Director Wendy Patoprsty said.
BRC will also receive $100,000 for the development of Paddy Mountain Park in Ashe County, a cooperative project of BRC, the Town of West Jefferson, and Ashe County.
“The impact on conservation in North Carolina cannot be understated,” said BRC Executive Director Charlie Brady, “This increase in funding will support local conservation and public access projects throughout the state. We are grateful the Governor and Legislature are committed to supporting the important work of the trust funds.”
“These funds will help accelerate our plans to prepare our land on Paddy Mountain for public access, including a trailhead for the Northern Peaks State Trail,” continues Brady. “These direct appropriations would not have been included in the budget without the advocacy and support of Senator Deanna Ballard and Representative Ray Pickett. We are very grateful for their hard work and dedication in supporting these two major public recreation projects.”
Representatives for Sen. Deanna Ballard (R) and Rep. Ray Pickett (R) did not return multiple requests for comment.
Moss Brennan contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.