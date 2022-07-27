Legislative building

The North Carolina State Legislative Building in Raleigh houses the North Carolina General Assembly chambers and offices. Legislators passed a 2022-23 state budget, which was signed last week by Gov. Roy Cooper.

 File photo

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new state budget, which includes funds for major projects, water and sewer improvements, wage increases and mental health programs.

Along with the July 11 signing of the bill, Cooper also announced that the State of Emergency in North Carolina will be lifted on Aug. 15.

