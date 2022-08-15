North Carolina state seal

RALEIGH — On Monday, Aug. 15, Gov. Roy Cooper ended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. With vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available, and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the State of Emergency.

“The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our state and people now have the knowledge and the tools like vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments to keep them safe,” said Gov. Cooper in a press release. “Executive orders issued under the State of Emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.”

