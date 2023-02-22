Governor Roy Cooper announced a series of Public Forums hosted by the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina at which members of the commission will seek ideas and suggestions on how to enhance and refresh the governance structure of our public universities.
“North Carolina’s public universities are the best in the country, but we know their leadership does not reflect the demographic and political diversity of our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These Forums will provide a critical opportunity for the voices of the people to be heard about how we can improve higher education for generations to come.”
There will be six Public Forums held on the dates and times at the following locations listed below. Members of the Commission will be present at each Forum but full Commission membership will not be at each event. Detailed information for each location and a virtual option will also be made available prior to the meeting date on the Commission website.
"From what I can tell it is the Governor's attempt at taking the pulse of the electorate on some of the major consequential issues of shared governance and a fully functioning American democracy," said Louis Gallien, chair of the App State Faculty Senate. "To the extent it supports both, I firmly believe our faculty senate would be in favor of an open town hall type of meetings that encourage and allow either dissatisfaction or approval of the way that state legislators, congress people and local officials view and enact university and college governance. Speaking for faculty, I believe there is a sincere and dedicated mission to provide students with comprehensive content knowledge in an objective manner in the classroom so that we can enjoy both academic freedom and protection of our democracy — both of which are under question and maybe even attack."
Individuals interested in attending one of the Forums and speaking should contact Minda Watkins at minda.watkins@nc.gov at least two days prior to the Forum. Not all individuals are guaranteed an opportunity to speak, and priority will be given to those that sign up by the deadline. Each speaker will be given 2-3 minutes and speakers are encouraged to bring comments in written form so commissioners have the opportunity to review all comments.
The purpose of the Forums is to hear ideas and suggestions on how to enhance existing governance within the NC public university system, as stated in the Executive Order. The Forums are not an opportunity to air grievances or discuss past failures and efforts to speak to such matters will be out of order and not addressed.
