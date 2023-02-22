Governor Roy Cooper announced a series of Public Forums hosted by the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina at which members of the commission will seek ideas and suggestions on how to enhance and refresh the governance structure of our public universities.

“North Carolina’s public universities are the best in the country, but we know their leadership does not reflect the demographic and political diversity of our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These Forums will provide a critical opportunity for the voices of the people to be heard about how we can improve higher education for generations to come.”

