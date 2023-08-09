conservatory-building-900.jpg

A conceptual rendering of what the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research at App State might look like once complete. The facility is part of the first phase of development for App State’s Innovation District. Note, this image does not reflect the conservatory’s finalized design.

 Graphic courtesy of Lord Aeck Sargent

BOONE — Over the next week, a construction contractor will conduct small controlled burns of brush and undergrowth as part of the construction of App State’s Innovation District.

Smoke may be observed in the area of Bodenheimer Drive.

  

