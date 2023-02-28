BOONE — A controlled burn near the Boone Golf Course is causing smoke in the area.
According to Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider, the group doing the burning have a permit and it should be pretty much out by mid-afternoon.
For those who choose to burn, the N.C. Forest Service recommends the following tips:
To learn more about fire safety and preventing wildfires and loss of property, go to www.ncforestservice.gov. For information about creating defensible space and a fire-resistant landscape around your home and property, visit www.resistwildfirenc.org.
