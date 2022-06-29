BOONE — Despite new bipartisan legislation, Watauga County Schools students and families will have to pay for breakfast and lunch again for the 2022-23 school year unless they qualify for free or reduced meals.
The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act — which was introduced in the House of Representatives by House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-VA) and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-NC) — was passed by congress on June 24. Despite its name, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said it ends the universal free meals program.
The legislation did extend the free meals through the summer for all students.
“Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, families will return to paying for their meals unless they apply and qualify for free or reduced price meals,” Elliott said.
The legislation provides a small increase in the federal reimbursement rate to schools for free and reduced priced meals, according to Elliott.
The reimbursement will help offset some of the increases the school system is seeing in the price of food and fuel.
Elliott also said it will give the school system flexibility from some of the federal regulations in the event that we cannot purchase certain food items due to supply chain and inflation issues.
In a statement when the bill was first announced Rep. Foxx (District 5) stated that it will “empower schools to weather supply chain problems and inflation with targeted and temporary aid to schools.”
“This budget-neutral legislation will also put our country’s school nutrition programs back on the right track and keep the permanent pandemic narrative from being used to expand school meal programs beyond their intended purpose,” Foxx said in the statement. “This legislation will uphold our responsibility to taxpayers and abide by the principle that aid should be targeted and temporary while also helping students truly in need.”
Elliott said that the federal government requires school nutrition programs operate as self supporting enterprises. This means that the federal government helps subsidize meals for low income families who qualify for free and reduced price meals while the state helps with large contracts among school systems to get the best price on food items and supplies. The county also contributes by providing the equipment and utilities to run each kitchen.
“The rest has to come from the sale of food items,” Elliott said. “Many of the expenses are out of our control, including rising food prices and the personnel rates that are set by the state. Our task is to balance all of that with keeping meal prices as affordable as possible.”
The school system also can’t use COVID-19 funds as those funds were given with very specific restrictions and were focused were focused on academic interventions and increasing health services, according to Elliott. Those funds with also expire over the next two years.
Elliott said families should plan to budget for the price of meals for the upcoming school year.
“With the free meals for all students going away, most of our families will be paying out of pocket for those meals,” Elliott said. “The good news is that the price of a school meal will continue to be well below what a comparable meal would cost either from the grocery store or a restaurant.”
Families can apply for free and reduced meals at bit.ly/3NuE6k1.
Elliott anticipates more families will apply for the free and reduced price meals this yea as more and more families have a hard time making ends meet. Families also have not had to complete those applications in two years. Elliott said the school system will “do everything we can” to assist families in completing these applications.
”If other families are like mine, we have all seen an increase in our grocery bills this summer. Getting kids back into school and eating free or at least affordable meals hopefully will help most of our families financially,” Elliott said.
Elliott also knows that there will be families in the community who do not qualify for free or reduced meals, but will still struggle to pay for their child’s school meal.
“The best thing that community members can do is to find families they know in their communities, churches, or extended families and offer to assist them,” Elliott said. “Community members can make donations in a student’s name directly to the school cafeteria where that money is kept on the student’s specific meal account.”
When a student does not have enough money for a meal, they are still allowed to get the meal and pay later.
“Another way community members can help is by contacting their local school later in the year to see if there are specific families who need assistance paying off those charges,” Elliott said.
